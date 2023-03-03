Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Is Out and Crunchyroll Users Are Desperate to Watch
Attack on Titan's series finale has aired its first part in Japan on the station known as NHK, but fans in North America are waiting on word as to when the series will be streaming for anime viewers in the West to consume. Taking to the internet, Scout Regiment fans are wondering when the longer episode will arrive featuring some of the most brutal moments of the series to date as the Survey Corps works at stopping the mad plans of Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans.
The previous episode prior to this two-part finale saw the Survey Corps in a race against time, coming to the realization that Eren was looking to wipe out most of the world's population in a bid to keep Paradis safe. With Armin, Mikasa, and the original members of the Scouts joined by their former enemies in Annie, Reiner, and Pieck, even this titanic team-up might not be enough to stand up to the power of the new Founding Titan as Jaeger has some serious artillery now at his disposal. With the recent installment throwing some major deaths at viewers, streaming services have been silent so far when it comes to the anime adaptation's first part of its series finale making its way to North America.
Attack on Streaming
Earlier today, Studio MAPPA announced that the second part of Attack on Titan's series finale will be airing later this year in the fall, though a release date for the last episode of the anime adaptation has yet to arrive:
TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」— アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) March 3, 2023
The Final Season完結編（後編）
NHK総合にて2023年秋放送決定！
告知映像を公開しました！https://t.co/bAtYF7yA9i#shingeki pic.twitter.com/oN7HW6aZZj
While Studio MAPPA took some time in creating this series finale, it's clear that the production studio has brought the goods from the footage released so far as the Attack on Titan anime adaptation is hoping to end things in a gloriously horrific fashion. Needless to say, not every character is making it out of the series alive.
At present, none of the streaming services have confirmed when this latest episode will hit North America, though rest assured, Team Anime at Comicbook.com will let you know as soon as any of the platforms do.
Do you think we might be waiting for some time to see the latest Attack on Titan hit the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.
The Fans Are Restless
@Crunchyroll WHERE IS AOT BROOOOOOOOOOOO— yukkio (@yyukkio) March 3, 2023
Crying
me after seeing that aot still isn't available on crunchyroll or funimation pic.twitter.com/j3vX7oxIn0— Atomic (@MrAtom04) March 3, 2023
Fingers Crossed
Cmonnnnn Crunchyroll, drop the episode 😭 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #aot— Tiana ॐ (@teakaytv) March 3, 2023
Refresh Refresh Refresh
I've been refreshing Crunchyroll for the last 2 hours, I need to watch AOT— Rabnawaz the Rabnawaz (@RabnawazIGuess) March 3, 2023
Where Is It?
Where’s that new AOT? @Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/1KU29nJQ63— Jery (@Jerys0) March 3, 2023
Where's Connie?
I’m BEGGING @Crunchyroll pls I just wanna see connie again😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/sFReiJcde1— Maisy😻 (@nendoustan) March 3, 2023
Villain Origin Story
crunchyroll not saying anything whether they’ll stream aot tonight or not is my villain origin story— mel 🦇 luca ♡-bot (@hellfiremunsons) March 3, 2023
The Fans Are Ready
Attack on Titan fandom ready to break the Crunchyroll servers for the third time in a row pic.twitter.com/HEPG52FtaE— Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) March 3, 2023