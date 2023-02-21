Mashle: Magic and Muscles is Coming to Crunchyroll

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is one of the many new anime adaptations gearing up for their premieres as part of the upcoming Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be exclusively streaming the new series when it premieres! Hajime Komoto's original manga series is currently in the climax of Mash Burnedead's final battle in the series overall, but it's far from the end of the franchise as it will be getting its official anime debut this Spring. Fans have gotten to see brief looks at the new series, and now the new anime has found its official streaming home.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is one of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, and now Crunchyroll will be adding it to their growing library when the anime premieres this April. While there is no concrete release date for the new series just yet, Crunchyroll has confirmed its Spring launch with a new trailer showing off more of Mash and his wacky group of friends at the center of the series. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, Yousuke Kuroda will be writing the series' scripts and Hisashi Higashijima will serve as the character designer. The main voice cast for the series currently includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as the narrator.

As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

