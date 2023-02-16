Crunchyroll Anime Awards Locks in Celebrity Guests for 2023 Show

Are you ready to find out which anime series came out on top of Crunchyroll last year? Well, you are in luck if so. The global service launched voting for its annual Anime Awards some time ago, and the winners will be shared soon at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Now, new details about the event have surfaced, and it seems some A-list celebrities and athletes will be joining in on the celebration.

Earlier today, Crunchyroll announced its star-studded lineup ahead of the Anime Awards launch in Japan. The event, which is slated for March 4th in Tokyo, will feature presents such as Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things as well as director Robert Rodriguez and athletes like Zelina Vega. For a full list of confirmed celebrities, you can read below!

FULL TALENT LIST:

Aidan Hutchinson, American football defensive end for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.



Finn Wolfhard, actor, musician and director (Stranger Things, Pinocchio, Ghostbusters, IT)



Hunter Schafer, actress and artist (Euphoria and the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)



Jacob Bertrand, actor (Cobra Kai)



Juju Smith-Schuster, American football wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League



Robert Rodriguez, film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, editor and musician (Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Alita: Battle Angel)



Zelina Vega, WWE Superstar



Sykkuno, one of the largest streamers on YouTube Gaming (9.8M+ followers)



Valkyrae, one of the biggest female streamers in the world (13M followers) and the co-owner of 100 Thieves)



Of course, the Anime Awards will be going big this year as Crunchyroll is taking the event to Japan. The event will be hosted at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa next month with hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira. The event will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube, so you can keep up with winners in real-time.

As for the event's celebrity presenters, they are just some of the many stars who've shown love to anime in recent years. The industry has boomed in the last decade thanks in part to streaming services like Crunchyroll, after all. From Megan Thee Stallion to Cole Sprouse, the anime fandom has supporters everywhere, and that is why the industry is making record-breaking revenue these days. And now, some of Hollywood's biggest fans will get the chance to show their otaku love on stage thanks to Crunchyroll!

