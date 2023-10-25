Crunchyroll Launches Prime Video Channel

Crunchyroll has seen some big changes as the streaming service has continued to gain a foothold in the anime world. Recently merging with Funimation after the platform was bought by Sony Entertainment, the streaming service is taking the opportunity to join forces with Amazon Prime Video to expand its reach. Via a new press release, Crunchyroll broke down the latest deal and how the platform can be accessed through Prime Video moving forward.

While Crunchyroll has housed more than a few notable anime franchises including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and too many others to count, the platform has also created its fair share of original properties. Series such as Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Tower of God, Noblesse, In/Spectre, and The God of High School are just a few examples of Crunchyroll spreading its legs and creating original stories.

Crunchyroll x Amazon Prime Video

Crunchyroll confirmed that their streaming service is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, detailing how anime fans can access the platform, "Yes, Amazon Prime members can now add Crunchyroll as an Amazon Prime Video Channel. To subscribe to either Crunchyroll's Fan Membership for $7.99 per month or Mega Fan for $9.99 per month go to the Prime Video store and start a free trial."

Here's how Crunchyroll breaks down how subscribers can make changes to the streaming service through Amazon Prime Video, "If you subscribed to Crunchyroll through Amazon Prime Video Channels, you will need to contact Amazon directly in order to make changes on your Crunchyroll account such as updating your payment method or changing your email address. Visit Amazon's Help Center for guidelines on how to do this."

In a conversation with Variety, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll had the following to say when it came to the partnership, "Crunchyroll offers an anime adventure for every kind of fan. From sports to romantic comedy, horror and action to slice-of-life, even the anime-curious can get immersed in our library. We look forward to welcoming new fans into the anime community through our launch on Prime Video Channels."

What do you think of Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime joining forces?

