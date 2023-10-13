Crunchyroll Announces New Anime Additions at New York Comic Con

Crunchyroll has proven itself to be one of the biggest streaming services when it comes to the world of anime. Earlier at New York Comic Con, the platform announced that it will be housing Kaiju No. 8 next year, a major shonen series that has made waves with its manga as fans wait for its anime adaptation. To follow up on the acquisition of Kafka's story, Crunchyroll has announced a number of new anime series that are set to hit the streaming service in the coming months. Crunchyroll always had quite the roster when it came to all things anime, but when the streaming service merged with Funimation, its library expanded astronomically. With Crunchyroll finalizing the acquisition of RightStuf, the platform is continuing to corner the market for all things anime. As anime continues to grow in popularity around the world thanks to technology's rapid advancement, it seems as though Crunchyroll is attempting to do so in kind. (Photo: Crunchyroll) If you haven't heard of Kaiju No. 8 before, here's how Crunchyroll describes the upcoming anime adaptation, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. "Let's wipe out the Kajju together." Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition." "He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise." Which anime series are you most looking forward to checking out on Crunchyroll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of streaming.

Classroom of The Elite - Season 3 (Photo: Studio Lerche) Release Window: January 2024 "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is a dream school which boasts a 100% employment and college entry rate and gifts points worth 100,000 yen to each of its students every month. Beneath that ideal exterior, though, it's a meritocracy, affording preferential treatment to only a select few elites. With the third term approaching, Ayanokouji and his classmates, having moved up from Class D to Class C, are heading out for a school camping trip. There, they face a special exam known as the "mixed training camp" in which all class years participate. As the name suggests, groups of men and women are created from students from all classes, and the individual groups are scored. The students all tremble as they're forced to work with students who were previously enemies to achieve high scores, facing the threat that any group that doesn't achieve a certain benchmark will be expelled! The tumultuous third term is about to begin!"

Spice ANd Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Release Window: "Coming Soon" "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Release Window: 2024 "Rentt Faina has hunted monsters for the last 10 years. Sadly, he's not great at his job, stuck hunting slimes and goblins for a few coins each day. His luck turns when he finds an undiscovered path. At the path's end, he meets his demise in the maw of a legendary dragon. But, he wakes up as an undead bag of bones! He sets out to achieve Existential Evolution and rejoin the land of the living."

7th Time Loop : The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Release Window: 2024 "Rishe Irmgard Weitzner, a duke's daughter, has a secret: she died at the age of 20 and returned to the moment five years prior when her engagement was called off. She has already experienced this time loop six times and lived out those five years a different way each time, as a merchant, a doctor, a maid, a knight, and more. Now, on her seventh go-around, she's determined to live to a ripe old age and spend it relaxing. But the moment she flees the castle with that decision in her heart, she runs into the infamously cruel crown prince of a rival kingdom, Arnold Hein. He happens to be the one who killed her during her life as a knight, but now, he seems to have taken a bizarre liking to her... and begs her to become his wife. Thus, in order to stay alive and prevent a war, Rishe utilizes her previous experiences to kick off her seventh life as the bride of an enemy nation's crown prince."

Sengoku Youko Release Window: January 2024 "The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong. When the group uncovers a plot to experiment on humans and transform them into monsters, they vow to defeat whoever is behind it... Even if it means battling an entire army of warriors."

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil Release Window: Coming Soon "Masatora Akutsu, a demon on a recruitment mission in a human high school, is drafting allies for Hell against the heavenly angels. But when seated beside the captivating Lily Amane, he's in for a devilishly hilarious celestial surprise!"

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie Release Window: Coming Soon "Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life... but she's been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist's romances! The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She'll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!"