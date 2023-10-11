Crunchyroll Launches 24/7 Linear Channel

Crunchyroll has just made it easier than ever to check out today's best anime series. As anime grows its fandom globally, Crunchyroll is aiding its expansion with a special U.S. channel. The 24-hour channel launches today in hopes of promoting all things anime, and the ad-supported channel will be free to watch.

"The Crunchyroll channel will immediately reach an anime-curious audience by making a telecast schedule of fan-favorite catalog anime available," the streaming service shared today. "Series available at launch include Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO-PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity and Code Geass. New and premium anime content will remain on Crunchyroll's SVOD and AVOD services."

As for where you can find the channel, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, and LG Channels have all launched the Crunchyroll channel as of today. Amazon Freevee will join the group on October 17th. According to Crunchyroll, its new linear channel will feature dubbed series in English to start, but additions programming blocks are already in the works.

"The Crunchyroll channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters," Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, said about the channel in a new statement. "And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm!"

If this ad-supported Crunchyroll channel strikes your fancy, then the streaming service has more to offer on its actual site. Crunchyroll has several subscription options which offer fans the latest and greatest anime. From simulcast hits to niche favorites, Crunchyroll has it all, and its monthly subscription plans start at $7.99 USD.

What do you think about this latest Crunchyroll announcement? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!