Crunchyroll Axes Popular Original Series

It looks like Crunchyroll will not be moving forward with one of its original hits. Taking to social media, the creator of Onyx Equinox confirmed there were no plans for the show to get a season two. Sofia Alexander says the renewal was in flux for some time, but the decision to axe Onyx Equinox came after Crunchyroll Studios culled many of its projects.

"I have wanted to make this post for some time, but I still find it difficult to do so because I had a lot of hope. I didn't want to give them up. I can't find the words to thank you for all the love you've given to Onyx Equinox even after three years without any news on season two. Now, I think it is time to tell you all [season two] won't be possible for reasons beyond my power," the Mexican creator shared.

Continuing, Alexander said Onyx Equinox and other Crunchyroll Studios originals were paused once the company was acquired by Sony. This pause never ended, and despite pitches to continue Onyx Equinox in other ways, Alexander's offers were waylaid.

"Crunchyroll Studios died a few years ago after its acquisition under Sony, and I don't have the power to do anything with the show. I wanted to give them a soundtrack, but that wasn't possible. It was the same with a comic. It's sad but that is how things are in this industry. I would still like to give you details on the story I planned to give you closure," she shared.

"I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to tell the story of Onyx Equinox... I hope Onyx Equinox inspires you to make your own stories! Keep supporting other [Mexican] creators and help each other."

If you are not familiar with Onyx Equinox, the Crunchyroll Original was shared in November 2020, and its first season can still be streamed. The series tells a compelling story of Mexican mythos and gods before an apocalyptic backdrop. Onyx Equinox's nuanced take on Mesoamerica left many impressed, so it has amassed a fandom of its own. So hopefully, Onyx Equinox will get a second life elsewhere somewhere.

