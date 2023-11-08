Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Shares New Poster

Scott Pilgrim is preparing to get his first anime series on Netflix and the streaming service has a new poster for his next journey.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is promising to bring back not just the comic character that sprang from the mind of creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, but a good number of the live-action movie's cast to reprise their roles. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, and Kieran Culkin are just a few examples of the big names returning to this animated Ottawa. As a part of Netflix's Geeked Week, a new poster has landed to give fans a fresh look at Scott Pilgrim's next chapter.

Scott Pilgrim first arrived as a graphic novel series all the way back in 2004, with the movie, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, arriving in 2010. While the movie was able to touch upon quite a few moments from the source material, many fans of Pilgrim have been wondering if the anime adaptation will dive further into the graphic novel's events or perhaps introduce new story beats of its own. The upcoming anime series will be animated by Science SARU, a production house that has made a name for itself with past projects including Star Wars Visions, Ride Your Wave, Space Dandy, and Devilman Crybaby to name a few. Rather than going with an original style, the animated series is breathing life into Scott and company using animation reminiscent of the original comic series.

Scott Pilgrim's Poster Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to arrive on Netflix on November 17th later this month. Confirmed to have eight episodes, it appears as though Scott and Ramona will once again have to fight some tough battles to make sure that their relationship can flourish.

(Photo: Netflix)

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this year, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley discussed how the series came about, "The idea of working with that particular studio was very exciting to me and I've always loved anime. I grew up on anime and never thought I would ever get a chance to make or even be anywhere near the process of it."

Do you think Takes Off might be the best take on Scott Pilgrim to date? Which character are you most looking forward to seeing return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Scott Pilgrim.