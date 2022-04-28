New Crunchyroll Extension Fixes One of Its Player's Biggest Troubles

✖

Crunchyroll is the go-to place to watch anime these days, and its catalog is growing bigger by the day. With so much to watch, you can see why subscribers are obsessed with streamlining their marathons. This doubled after Funimation moved its dubbed content over to Crunchyroll, and one of that merge's biggest issues has been solved with one handy extension.

The whole thing comes courtesy of Dragicafit over on Reddit as they shared one of their self-made browser extensions with fans. The tool helps condense Crunchyroll's subbed and dubbed series for users while also giving them the ability to swap languages midstream.

"I made an extension for Crunchyroll to merge dubs in a single season and to change the audio language directly from the player," they shared. Right now, you can get the browser extension for free using Chrome, Firefox, or using Github.

As you can imagine, this simple tool is a big help for fans who swap from subbed and dubbed series. It has become almost customary to debate subs and dubs, but it doesn't change the fact that both tracks are important. The anime fandom is big enough to move beyond squabbles like this. Now, that focus and energy should be put towards making anime accessible. This fan-made extension helps make one of the world's biggest anime streamers easier to navigate, so honestly? We are all for it!

What do you think of this nifty extension? Will you be using this tool during your next anime binge?