Netflix and Studio Colorido Announces Anime Partnership

Netflix as a streaming service is certainly known for creating original live-action series, with the likes of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark helping to propel the platform to new heights. Now, Netflix is looking to dive further into the medium of anime via a new partnership with Studio Colorido, a major player in the anime game, for not just the upcoming film Drifting Home, but several new projects that will arrive in the future on the streaming service.

If you're unfamiliar with Studio Colorido, you might know some of the animation house's works when it comes to the likes of Bleach: Burn The Witch, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, A Whisker Away, and Star Wars: Visions to name a few. First established in 2011, the studio is currently working on a new film for Netflix in Drifting Home, which is set to arrive on September 16th and tells the story of an apartment building that holds a group of friends while slowly drifting at sea.

The latest trailer for Colorido's Drifting Home can be seen below:

In an interview with Deadline, Netflix's director of anime, Kohei Obara, had this to say about the partnership between the streaming service and Colorido:

"Studio Colorido has some of Japan's finest animation creators who have been producing best-in-class original animated features over the last 10 years. At Netflix, we place a premium on authentic material for our core fans as well as to draw in new viewers. This partnership extends our growing film slate in Japan, and also adds to our collection of more "lean-back" and family-friendly stories."

If you haven't heard of Drifting Home, Netflix lists the official description as such:

"Both Kosuke and Natsume grew up there, so the place holds a lot of memories for them. There, Kosuke stumbles into Natsume and is asked if he knows about the mysterious Noppo. But suddenly, they get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, they see a vast ocean before them. As the apartment complex drifts in a mysterious sea with Kosuke and the others on board, they band together to try and survive. There are tears and fights, and maybe even reconciliation. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins..."

Via Deadline