Crunchyroll Just Soared Past 13 Million Paid Subscribers

Crunchyroll has found serious success by focusing on the anime market, and a recent reveal proves just how successful it has become. In the latter half of 2023, the streaming service started dipping its toes into the video game world and announced a Walmart partnership to help in finding its way into more homes. Now, in a recent announcement, Crunchyroll has stated that it has over thirteen million paid subscribers for its platform, and with anime continuing to grow, might see far more in the future.

Wasting little time in 2024, Crunchyroll saw some big news when it came to the world of anime. Solo Leveling, the highly anticipated anime adaptation, had so much groundswell that it crashed Crunchyroll's servers for a brief period of time. Aside from Jinwoo Sung's arrival on the platform, the streaming service has also released the likes of Mashle: Magic And Muscles Season 2 premiere, Bucchigiri?!, Metallic Rouge, and Burn The Witch 0.8 to name a few. With new anime like Kaiju No. 8 set to hit Crunchyroll in 2024, along with returning favorites such as My Hero Academia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and Tower of God, the platform might be aiming to net more millions.

Crunchyroll's Lucky Number 13

Crunchyroll shared a new graphic stating that the streaming service has over thirteen million paid subscribers, also taking the opportunity to share that the platform can be found in over "two hundred countries and territories". At present, the platform houses over forty-six thousand episodes across numerous anime series and doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. With outlets such as Netflix, HIDIVE, and many more also aiming to become players in the anime game, it goes to show how popular the anime medium has continued to grow over the years.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll was first founded in 2006, and while the number of paying subscribers is over thirteen million, there are far more registered subscribers that are a part of the streaming service to date. The streaming service has billed itself as "the ultimate anime destination", and the number of subscribers helps prove that statement.

