Crunchyroll Now Has Games

The anime subscription service Crunchyroll seems be taking a page from Netflix's book with a recent announcement that games are now available for certain members. Dubbed the "Crunchyroll Game Vault," this collection of games starts with five different titles and will grow over time with more added for those who are part of the Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan membership levels to enjoy. These are all mobile game ports of games that were released on other platforms previously, but in some cases, the Crunchyroll Game Vault versions of the games mark the first time that they've been playable on mobile devices.

The five games in question that Crunchyroll's new gaming push starts with are Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, River City Girls, Wolfstride, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and inbento. Crunchyroll committed to "more to come" on the topic of future games being added to the service as well as a reassurance that these games would have no ads nor in-app purchases.

"Packed with plenty to play for fans of anime and anime-inspired entertainment, Crunchyroll Game Vault is available on Android now and iOS very soon in more than 200 countries, all playable with no ads and no in-app purchases," Crunchyroll's announcement said.

To access the games, you'll have to have either a Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan subscription which will run you $9.99 or $14.99 a month, respectively. If you already meet those requirements, you can find the games in the Crunchyroll app. More on each of the games the Crunchyroll Game Vault opened with can be found below:

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

"Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions is a tactical action game where we meet Damien, a young boy who's just moved to Japan. Lonely, Damien plunges into his imagination as the superhero Captain Velvet Meteor, discovering a world of heroes and villains from his favorite manga. Call upon a roster of Jump+ characters to help him on his quest to escape the mysterious world and defeat an unknown menace!"

River City Girls

"There's trouble once again on the mean streets of River City! Hard-hitting heroines Misako and Kyoko are tearing up the town to rescue their boyfriends, Kunio and Riki, and they won't let anyone get in their way!"

Wolfstride

"Wolfstride is about a trio of chancers stumbling their way toward a giant mecha tournament. Repair and upgrade the team's mech, do odd jobs for cash and meet a plethora of enchanting characters in this RPG."

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

"Guide brush strokes and solve a variety of puzzles to help an aspiring artist complete her masterpiece amid her brusque neighbor's gaze and his pesky cat. As her painting starts to take shape, uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry revealed behind unrelated yet familiar moments."

inbento

"inbento is a food-themed puzzle game where you prepare lunch boxes while enjoying a heartwarming story about parenthood. Master tricky mechanics, solve hand-crafted recipes, explore tiny vignettes and enjoy this culinary brain-teaser from the creators of Golf Peaks!"