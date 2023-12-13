Crunchyroll Winter 2024 Anime Lineup Announced

With the Fall 2023 anime season wrapping up its run over the last few weeks of the year, Crunchyroll is getting fans ready for what's coming next with the announcement of their line up for the Winter 2024 anime schedule! 2024 is already looking like a strong year for anime with some highly anticipated new series making their premieres next year, and that's going to be leading off with the new wave of releases starting in January as part of the Winter 2024 schedule. Now fans will know which of these new series will be coming to Crunchyroll in the near future.

The Winter 2024 anime season features the premieres of some big returns, originals, and new adaptations, and there will likely be an anime that interests everyone as part of the coming line up kicking off next year. Crunchyroll will continue to reveal more details about new additions to their Winter 2024 line up (and to confirm the release dates for some of the listings), but you can find Crunchyroll's current Winter 2024 anime line up below.

Crunchyroll Winter 2024 Anime Lineup Revealed

December 29

Burn the Witch 0.8

January 1

Fluffy Paradise

January 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2

January 5

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Sasaki and Peeps

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

January 6

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc

Solo Leveling

A Sign of Affection

Tales of Wedding Rings

January 7

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Worst Enemy!

Banished From the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2

January 8

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

The Foolish Angel Dances With the Devil

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

High Card Season 2

January 9

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord

January 10

Metallic Rouge

Sengoku Youko

January 11

Delusional Monthly Magazine

January 13

Bucchigiri?!

January 14

Meiji Gekken: 1874

The Fire Hunter Season 2

Coming Soon

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

The Witch and the Beast

