Crunchyroll Announces Fall 2022 Line-Up
The time has arrived, and as expected, the fall season is not letting up. On October 1st, the anime industry began its new cour, and the season promises to offer some of the best anime in 2022. And at last, Crunchyroll has released its full list of fall titles for users who want to plan out their watch schedule.
As you can see below, Crunchyroll has listed its full list of new series going to air this fall. From Spy x Family to Pop Team Epic and more, the streaming service plans to offer all kinds of shows this month and through the winter. So if you want to check out the full list, you can find it below:
- Chainsaw Man
- Spy x Family
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- My Hero Academia S6
- Bluelock
- Pop Team Epic S2
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out S2
- The Ancient Magus' Bride OAD 3
- Beast Tamer
- All Saints Street
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition
- Bocchi the Rock
- Do It Yourself
- Golden Kamuy S4
- Idolish7 Third Beat
- Kancolle S2
- I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss
- Legend of Mana – The Teardrop Crystal
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These S4
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
- Yowamushi Peda Limit Break
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun S3
- Vazzrock the Animation
- Tomikawa Special Episode
- To Your Eternity S2
- The Little Lies We Tell
- The Daily Life of the Immortal King S3
- Shinobi no Ittoki
- Raven of the Inner Palace
- Muv-Luv Alternative S2
- More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers
As you can see, Crunchyroll has a lot going for it this fall, and some of its major series like Chainsaw Man will grab global attention. Of course, there are other shows going live this cour that will not be streaming through the service. Earlier this week, fans learned Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will stream on Hulu stateside while Disney+ handles its international release. Other series like The Eminence in Shadow and Bibliophile Romance will simulcast on HIDIVE alongside a number of new isekai tiles.
