Crunchyroll Announces Fall 2022 Line-Up

The time has arrived, and as expected, the fall season is not letting up. On October 1st, the anime industry began its new cour, and the season promises to offer some of the best anime in 2022. And at last, Crunchyroll has released its full list of fall titles for users who want to plan out their watch schedule.

As you can see below, Crunchyroll has listed its full list of new series going to air this fall. From Spy x Family to Pop Team Epic and more, the streaming service plans to offer all kinds of shows this month and through the winter. So if you want to check out the full list, you can find it below:

Chainsaw Man



Spy x Family



Mob Psycho 100 III



My Hero Academia S6



Bluelock



Pop Team Epic S2



Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out S2



The Ancient Magus' Bride OAD 3



Beast Tamer



All Saints Street



Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition



Bocchi the Rock



Do It Yourself



Golden Kamuy S4



Idolish7 Third Beat



Kancolle S2



I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss



Legend of Mana – The Teardrop Crystal



Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These S4



Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury



Yowamushi Peda Limit Break



Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun S3



Vazzrock the Animation



Tomikawa Special Episode



To Your Eternity S2



The Little Lies We Tell



The Daily Life of the Immortal King S3



Shinobi no Ittoki



Raven of the Inner Palace



Muv-Luv Alternative S2



More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers



READ MORE: Naruto's 20th Anniversary Promo Reveals What an Anime Reboot Could Look Like | Kingdom Anime Announces Season 5, Release Window | Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Promo Released

As you can see, Crunchyroll has a lot going for it this fall, and some of its major series like Chainsaw Man will grab global attention. Of course, there are other shows going live this cour that will not be streaming through the service. Earlier this week, fans learned Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will stream on Hulu stateside while Disney+ handles its international release. Other series like The Eminence in Shadow and Bibliophile Romance will simulcast on HIDIVE alongside a number of new isekai tiles.

What do you think of the fall season so far? Which shows are you the most excited to watch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.