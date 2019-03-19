Crunchyroll Adds ‘gen:LOCK’

Earlier this year, Rooster Teeth released their next big animated effort with gen:LOCK and it has been a huge success with fans. But not every fan has access to Rooster Teeth’s streaming service, so now potential fans have a new way to experience the series for themselves. The eight episodes of gen:LOCK‘s first season are now available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

gen:LOCK is also available for streaming on Rooster Teeth, and the final episode of the first season originally premiered on March 9. There’s currently no word on whether or not the series will get a second season, but considering the support and talent behind it there most likely will be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani among many others. The stacked voice cast is one of the many reasons the series got a ton of attention from fans, and now they’re hooked to see what comes next from this mysterious new world.

For those unfamiliar, the synopsis for gen:LOCK reads as such, “In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

We here at ComicBook.com enjoyed the first few episodes of the series. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review of gen:LOCK, and you can read the full review for yourself here.

“The acting and writing of the series would be great enough on their own, but there is also an impressively animated production holding it all together. gen:LOCK has a striking look that wears its anime influences on its sleeve, yet feels like an entirely unique project. The fight scenes are fluid, and the first full scene with the Holons will have you aching for more. But they’re always filled with personality as each action scene is imbued with an extra sense of humor or drama to take it up a notch.”