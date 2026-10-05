Crunchyroll Just Removed Fan-Favorite Anime Series & You Can’t Stream It Anywhere Else

A fan-favorite anime series has just been removed from Crunchyroll, and now fans can’t find it streaming anywhere else after this latest update. Crunchyroll is one of the biggest anime streaming platforms out there as they just launched a new wave of releases as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. While there are going to be plenty of new titles to keep an eye out for over the next few months, unfortunately it seems like some of the classic shows are no longer available to stream with the platform.

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The anime adaptation for Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro’s Akame ga Kill! is one such series. It’s a big fan-favorite among classic anime watchers as it introduces a main cast that’s not safe from harm by any means, and its complete story makes it a great watch to check out. But now that’s even tougher as not only has Akame ga Kill! previously been removed from platforms like HIDIVE, Prime Video and Netflix through the year thus far, it’s now been taken down from its last streaming home, Crunchyroll.

Akame ga Kill! Is Removed From Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Square Enix

Now that Akame ga Kill! has disappeared from Crunchyroll, it’s now no longer available for streaming in the United States on any viable platform. It’s a shame because the classic anime series has remained a part of the conversation even 12 years after it came to an end. It’s an action series with a ton of consequence for each of the characters, and the surprise in how it accomplishes all of this is why fans still hold it in high regard to this day. It was often recommended as an early watch for fans just getting into anime for how quickly you can make it through its complete tale.

It’s also a series that packs a lot of surprise into its 24 episode run, and that’s especially true for all of the characters involved. There are a lot of favorites that come and go through the series relatively quickly, and it’s easy to get attached. But it’s even easier to get your heartbroken when you have to say goodbye to many of them. Part of the fun is checking it all out for the first time, and unfortunately this update makes it much harder to do so unless you have access to one of its rare physical releases.

What Does This Mean for Crunchyroll?

Courtesy of White Fox

Crunchyroll’s removal of Akame ga Kill! is likely for the same reason as other streaming platforms before it. This is just another case of a license for a classic series ending, and there’s always a chance it can be brought back to the streaming service (or any other platform) in the future. That’s happened before with a few other titles, but unfortunately the other side of that has been just as true. There have been shows that disappeared from the platform, and have yet to make their return even years after their removal.

This latest removal is unfortunately yet another classic anime series that has had its license expire with Crunchyroll through the year thus far, but hopefully it has a better chance of returning given how big it has been with fans in the decade since its original launch. Are you hoping to see Akame ga Kill! return to streaming soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!