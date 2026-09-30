Crunchyroll Just Added Even More New Anime to Fall 2026 Lineup Ahead of October Premieres

It’s finally time for the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has just added even more shows to their packed lineup of premieres. October means the start of a new wave of premieres that fans have been waiting to see all year, and this Fall is stacked with both new releases and returns from blockbuster franchises. And naturally, Crunchyroll will be offering a packed slate of new anime you’re going to want to see this Fall. There’s even more to look forward to now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Fall 2026 anime schedule officially kicking off this week with some of the biggest premieres fans have been waiting for, Crunchyroll has just added nine more shows to their already stacked schedule of streaming offerings in a new update. This includes not only some returning shows, but also some brand new ones that look pretty neat like Dandivine and Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I’ll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest!. You can get the breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Adds New Anime to Fall 2026 Schedule

Play video

The nine new series coming to Crunchyroll for the Fall 2026 schedule (and joining the previously announced releases) and their release dates break down as such:

A Certain Dark Item – Friday, October 9th

Dandivine – Wednesday, October 7th

From Far Away – Sunday, October 4th

Full Clearing Another World Under a Goddess with Zero Believers – Sunday, October 11th

HORROR COLLECTOR – Saturday, October 10th

Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I’ll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! – Saturday, October 3rd

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo – Tuesday, October 6th

The Cold Sato-san is Only Sweet to Me – Tuesday, October 6th

TOUGEN ANKI: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc – Friday, October 2nd

The biggest new additions from this batch are undoubtedly the franchise continuing projects like A Certain Dark Item, which is a prequel story to many of the other A Certain franchise shows. But then there’s also a Shonen Jump premiere here too with Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, which is getting a new anime adaptation not long it was actually cancelled in the magazine. There’s a lot to be excited by.

What Should You Watch on Crunchyroll This Fall 2026

Play video

When factoring in all of the other shows that are coming to Crunchyroll this October as part of their Fall 2026 anime lineup, there are going to be a ton of things that will be competing for your attention in the coming weeks. Much like the rest of the year, there seems to be something for everyone. But at the same time, it’s also going to be a ton of sequels to previous hit releases. With English dub releases also to keep an eye out for, it’s really going to be a busy Fall.

There’s also a great deal of pressure on the Fall 2026 anime schedule too. Because the other three seasons this year have already been providing some major hits that will be in contention for anime of the year, fans are going to be looking towards these new releases in the hopes that they will somehow keep the hot streak going before the year comes to an end. What new anime are you excited to see on Crunchyroll this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!