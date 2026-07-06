12 Years Later, It’s About to Be Harder Than Ever to Watch a Controversial Dark Fantasy

The Summer 2026 anime season is finally here, and Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform making major plans for new releases. With the anime industry exponentially growing in popularity, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it has long become one of the mainstream forms of media across the globe. Crunchyroll is by far the largest streaming hub for anime fans, adding dozens of new anime series every quarter as part of the new season lineup. These new additions premiere with weekly episodes being added to the library shortly after the Japanese broadcast. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix and HIDIVE often add several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy every month, instead of a seasonal schedule.

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The new additions are a mix of seasonal releases and newly licensed shows or films, both of which are just as exciting. The official website of HIDIVE released its July 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed.

What Is Akame Ga Kill About?

Image Courtesy of White Fox

A decade after the anime’s debut, Akame ga Kill! still doesn’t get enough love. However, this story about oppression and revolution is just as relevant today as when it came out. Drawing from the manga of the same name — though the series makes significant changes to the source material — Akame ga Kill! opens with Tatsumi embarking on a journey from his small village to the city, believing he can forge a better life for himself. He soon realizes how heavily the cards are stacked against the poor, nearly getting murdered, then falling in with Night Raid, an assassin organization dedicated to overthrowing the current regime.

That all happens in the first episode, which should drive home how fast-paced and binge-worthy Akame ga Kill! is. It’s not for the faint of heart; the anime is not shy about depicting the harsh realities of war and rebellion, and that means killing off plenty of characters over its run. With 24 episodes in total, Akame ga Kill! is possible to get through in a weekend. And once things pick up, there’s a good chance viewers won’t want to put it down. Of course, they might need to, just to emotionally process it all.

Akame Ga Kill Remains Controversial For Its Ending

Image Courtesy of White Fox

Akame ga Kill!’s ending ignored everything the manga did right and replaced it with a rushed, lifeless conclusion. To start, the anime made the huge blunder of killing off protagonist Tatsumi in the worst way possible: by having the giant mecha Shikoutazer fall on him after he had already defeated it. Comparing this to the manga, where Tatsumi actually survives (albeit as a dragon) and gets a happy ending with an alive and pregnant Mine, it’s hard not to accuse the anime of throwing in shock-value deaths and calling it a day.

Worse, even when a character’s fate didn’t deviate from the manga, the anime changed the events leading up to it, ruining its impact. For example, while Akame heads away to the lands of the East at the end of both the Akame ga Kill anime and manga, the anime version feels significantly inferior. Because when almost none of the characters we followed actually live to see the rebellion’s victory, the whole thing just feels meaningless.

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