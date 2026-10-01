10 Years Later, Crunchyroll Is Bringing Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Biggest Hit to the Big Screen

The anime studio behind hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and many more, MAPPA, has become one of the leading anime studios, achieving this through various anime adaptations over the years. However, one of the studio’s biggest original hits was actually an original anime, Yuri On Ice!!!, which debuted in October 2016. The anime is soon set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the biggest way possible. Yuri On Ice!!! has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed series, with fans continuing to hope for its return in some form. Those hopes were reignited ahead of its 10th anniversary, but for now, the anime is returning only to the big screen.

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Yuri On Ice!!! will return to the big screen as part of Crunchyroll Anime Nights in October. The event has become one of the streaming platform’s ways of honoring past anime, elevating the present, and laying the foundations for new ones. It was confirmed earlier in September that, as part of October’s events, fans will get to see Yuri On Ice!!! return to the big screen with a runtime of nearly two hours, featuring the anime’s first five episodes edited into a film. Now, tickets for the movie’s special one-day release are on sale, and fans can get them through Fandango.

MAPPA’s Biggest Original Sports Anime Hit Returns to the Big Screen for Its 10th Anniversary

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The special theatrical release of Yuri On Ice!!! is available only through Crunchyroll Anime Nights, which takes place on the third Monday of every month, meaning the movie will be released only on October 19. Meanwhile, regional restrictions mean it will only be available in select theaters across the U.S. and Canada, with fans able to check showtimes and purchase tickets through Fandango. The aforementioned website lists a dozen showtimes across theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with all screenings starting at 7 p.m. Fans should hurry, as tickets are selling out as we speak, and this opportunity could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate what this MAPPA anime is about.

Yuri On Ice!!! has been celebrated by fans extensively, especially lately due to its 10th anniversary and several developments that fans have taken as signs of the anime’s potential return in some form. It all started with the Crunchyroll Anime Awards featuring a performance by Dean Fujioka of the opening theme, “History Maker.” Soon after, the Yuri On Ice!!! account on X was verified, and then it unpinned the cancellation announcement for the anime’s prequel project in 2024. That said, the post has not been deleted, meaning the project still might not see the light of day. However, it is a good sign, and the series’ 10th anniversary celebration could, after all, include hints at what could be next for the series.

If the series is indeed planning to return, then the prequel series it announced years ago would be the perfect way to bring it back. Victor had a charming presence that brought much to the series and pushed Yuri’s ice-skating journey that fans have come to love. The prequel series would dive into how Victor became who he is, perfectly rekindling what this anime was always about and why it became the original MAPPA anime series that fans still consistently talk about. Maybe the fans’ reception at Yuri On Ice!!!’s 10th anniversary event could be the final trigger that leads Jujutsu Kaisen‘s studio, MAPPA, to realize that its return is needed, which is why fans should celebrate the anniversary that Crunchyroll is bringing with passion and showcase their love for MAPPA’s masterpiece anime.