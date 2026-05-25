10 Anime Characters More Interesting Than Their Series’ Leads

In some anime, the protagonists are genuinely more interesting than the supporting players — but that’s not often the case, as side characters offer an air of mystery that leads can’t usually attain. We spend too much time with an anime’s main character to be surprised by their actions or motivations. The lack of distance makes many of them predictable, and that’s especially true if they adhere to common archetypes.

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There are a number of anime where the side characters manage to outshine the leads, though the degree to which they pull this off varies. In some cases, they’re just slightly more compelling. In others, they showcase much greater depth, stealing our attention every time they appear.

10) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood‘s Edward Elric is one of the best anime protagonists out there, so it’s saying something that he’s not the most interesting character in the series. Edward is flawed and can be selfish at times, but he sticks to a pretty standard moral code. He rarely does anything unpredictable, and although he has a devastating backstory, he handles the fallout of it as you’d anticipate. By contrast, Roy Mustang is a more perplexing character; what you see isn’t necessarily what you get. The Flame Alchemist is shown to be harder and more ruthless than Edward, but he’s also plagued by guilt and a desire to do what’s right. Morally, he’s less straightforward than Edward, but his redeeming qualities make us want to root for him still.

9) Norman (The Promised Neverland)

Of The Promised Neverland‘s main trio, its lead — Emma — is the least intriguing character to follow. Emma is endlessly optimistic and acts from a place of compassion. Such things make her an admirable character, but she’s not one who’s difficult to read. Ray and Norman offer more complexity, and Norman’s trajectory throughout The Promised Neverland is especially compelling. He’s faced with greater suffering than his friends, and this leads him to struggle with moral dilemmas that are straightforward for them. Ultimately, Norman’s trauma, shift toward corruption, and eventual change of heart give him a more interesting arc to follow. The journey also leaves viewers questioning what he’ll do.

8) Akame (Akame ga Kill!)

Akame might be the title character of Akame ga Kill!, but she’s not the series’ lead. That honor goes to Tatsumi, who is a likable enough hero. However, after watching Akame ga Kill!, it’s not difficult to understand why the anime focuses on Akame. She’s more mysterious, more competent in a fight, and surprisingly disarming. Akame is someone who’s clearly shaped by tragedy, and she’ll readily resort to violence to spare others from the Empire’s cruelty. Yet, despite her stance and skill as an assassin, Akame is hugely compassionate and loyal. It makes her likable and easy to root for, and it gives her more layers to appreciate.

7) Arataka Reigen (Mob Psycho 100)

All of the characters in Mob Psycho 100 are well wrought, including its protagonist, Shigeo. Shigeo, Reigen, and even Dimple are nearly on the same level when it comes to who’s the most interesting. Yet I’d argue Shigeo’s central desire — to live an ordinary life — drives the vast majority of his actions, making him feel more consistent than Mob Psycho 100‘s supporting cast. That’s not a bad thing, and in many ways, Shigeo is a protagonist who defies shonen tropes. However, Reigen is more entertaining to watch and more complicated when it comes to his motives. The con artist is clearly driven by money and status, but he’s deeply loyal to those he cares about and showcases a shocking amount of courage on occasion. Fans feelings are likely to be more mixed when it comes to Reigen, but that only makes him more interesting.

6) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Given Eren’s turn from hero to villain, it’d be easy to name him Attack on Titan‘s most complex and interesting player. And Eren certainly manages to surprise viewers over the anime’s run. However, I’d argue that Levi Ackerman remains the most engaging character to follow, maintaining a surprising level of humanity in face of the atrocities Attack on Titan‘s soldiers face. In some ways, his response is more surprising than Eren’s. Levi can be vengeful and ruthless, but he doesn’t let it consume him. Considering his backstory, the loss of all his comrades, and what he witnesses Eren do, it’s shocking that Levi maintains his composure throughout the show. This depth is why he draws so many fans, though his competence on the battlefield is another factor.

5) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Yuji Itadori cements himself as a great main character at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen; you don’t rush headfirst into danger, then swallow the King of Curses’ finger willingly without being eccentric and worth following. However, anime mentors tend to be more compelling than even the strongest written main characters. And that’s certainly true of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo. Gojo is hilarious, charming, and massively powerful — all things that allow him to steal every scene he’s in. Yet it’s his tragic backstory, deep-seated flaws, and desire to enact change that make him such a fascinating figure. All the different components of Gojo’s character make him impossible to pin down. They also make it easy to forgive him being an otherwise overpowered anime character.

4) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Deku and Bakugo’s rivalry is a major part of My Hero Academia‘s early seasons — and although Deku eventually surpasses his childhood friend in terms of power, Bakugo’s undoubtedly the more interesting character. He’s defined by an inferiority complex that gives depth to his combative, initially unlikable personality. And Bakugo embarks on a redemption journey that’s masterfully crafted and showcases more growth than even Deku’s arc. My Hero Academia does an incredible job of changing viewers’ perspectives of Bakugo over time. We’re exposed to more layers of his character and shown he’s capable of change, things that speak to the anime’s impressive writing quality over its run.

3) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Pierrot

Naruto is a charming lead and a complex main character, but Kakashi continues the trend of mentors one-upping their anime’s leads. His power and skill in battle is immediately eye-catching, but it’s not just his charisma that makes him so fascinating. Kakashi is mysterious and eccentric at the start of Naruto, and this makes viewers eager to unravel the truth of his backstory. He also benefits from the balance that so many anime mentors strike: he’s stoic and collected, but we also see the cracks in his demeanor. The duality within his character makes him fun to follow and analyze, and it helps that he’s entertaining on top of it.

2) Shinobu Kochō (Demon Slayer)

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Tanjiro remains an immensely empathetic and courageous lead throughout Demon Slayer — sometimes to a fault. We rarely see him waver in that, and while it’s admirable, it makes it so that he’s one of the least-layered characters in the anime. Nearly all the people around showcase more complex personalities, but Shinobu is one of the most surprising. The Insect Hashira originally presents as cheerful and kind, but Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle reveals that she’s harboring a deep-seated rage. It’s unexpected but refreshing, especially for a female character. It instantly elevates her, even if her arc is short-lived beyond the 2025 film.

1) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Franchise)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku is an upbeat and inspirational shonen protagonist, but he’s somewhat one-note in terms of attitude and motivation. Compared to Vegeta, who starts as a villain and transforms into one of the “good guys” over time, he’s incredibly straightforward. This works for Goku, as it’s part of his charm. But it does make Vegeta’s arc over the Dragon Ball franchise more gripping, and it’s why he’s become a fan-favorite character. He goes from committing truly evil actions to operating as a morally gray anti-hero. Vegeta even gets some genuinely heroic moments over time, making sure we see every complicated side of his character. It only makes him more intriguing to watch.

Who’s an anime character you think is more interesting than their series’ lead? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!