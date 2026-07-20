Crunchyroll Removes Even More Classic Anime You Can’t Find Anywhere Else & Fans Aren’t Happy

Crunchyroll has removed even more classic anime offerings from its streaming library in the United States this month, and fans aren’t happy because these shows are not available to stream anywhere else. It’s been a strong July for Crunchyroll as they are now exclusively streaming all sorts of new anime series that are making their debuts as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but unfortunately that’s not the case for the entire platform. Some of its older shows in the library have been quietly disappearing from the service one after another.

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This month got off to a surprising start for the streaming service as fans had noticed how the anime adaptation for Rei Hiroe’s Black Lagoon earlier this week had disappeared from the platform. Crunchyroll was the exclusive streaming home for the anime series in North America, and now it’s unfortunately no longer available to legally stream anywhere else. Unfortunately, fans have spotted seven more classic anime shows that have been delisted from Crunchyroll and are no longer available to find anywhere else as well.

Crunchyroll Just Lost More Classic Anime in July 2026

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The full breakdown of shows currently removed from Crunchyroll as of the time of this writing includes:

Black Lagoon

Blood Blockade Battlefront

Barakamon

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

Orange

Rokka: Brave of the Six Flowers

As the Gods Will (Live-Action Movie)

Crunchyroll fans had been noticing how some of these shows were quietly disappearing from the platform following Black Lagoon’s removal, and they’re definitely not happy with what’s been happening so far. Fans such as @RileyEatsGood on X even went extreme with their response noting, “I will never pay for your service again.” X users such as @ZangVSOP instead offers a solution that would help fans by mentioning how a notice of an expiration date would drive them to have made sure to watch the classic before they had been removed.

Considering the backlash to these quiet removals thus far, that could ultimately be the best solution moving forward for the streaming service. Anime fans understand streaming licensing as it’s the case with every other streaming platform out there, but Crunchyroll truly is one of the few platforms that doesn’t note when a show can potentially leave the platform. The surprise of these removals end up stinging more as a result as seen with some major removals of the last few years.

What Happens to These Classic Anime Shows Now?

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Unfortunately, these classic shows had been exclusive to Crunchyroll and aren’t available to stream elsewhere in the United States as of the time of this writing. It’s likely a case of their original license expiring, and thus no longer being supported on the platform itself. It’s not impossible to think that these shows could return to Crunchyroll or another streaming platform entirely in the near future, but the other extreme is also potentially the case as well. This might be it for these shows on streaming.

Some shows removed from Crunchyroll never do return to the platform, and it does sting for famous classics like Claymore that have been removed with no signs of ever coming back anytime soon either. It’s too early to cast doom on these shows now that their license had expired with Crunchyroll because there’s always hope to return to streaming at a later date.

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