Crunchyroll Now Streaming New Shonen Jump Revival Movie 10 Years After the Anime’s Finale

One Shonen Jump classic franchise has returned for a brand new movie ten years after its original TV anime run came to an end, and now fans can find it streaming with Crunchyroll to check it out for themselves. It’s been a wild time to be a Shonen Jump fan as you might have noticed that many of its classic franchises have been coming back with new stories years after their original run. Either with cool anime revivals or adaptations at all, we’re seeing lots of these classics debut for a new generation.

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Yusei Matsui’s Assassination Classroom is one such franchise. Though the creator already has had a lot to deal with this year with the end of his most recent series, The Elusive Samurai, Assassination Classroom had a lot of plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the TV anime’s original debut. This included the return of the franchise with a brand new feature film taking on missing materials that never made it to the anime, and now you can catch Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time now streaming with Crunchyroll.

New Assassination Classroom Movie Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Studio Lerche

Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time is a brand new feature film for the franchise bringing back the original production staff and voice cast from the TV anime series. Released to help celebrate the anime’s tenth anniversary, the film is directed by Masaki Kitamura for Studio Lerche, the production studio behind the original TV series. Makoto Uezu provided the screenplay and Aya Higami provided the character designs, and this is a rather short turn around from when it first made its debut in Japan as it just hit theaters in that region earlier this Spring.

Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time has been released on Crunchyroll with both a Japanese and English language dub available (with availability depending on your region), and the Japanese voice cast includes the likes of Kikuko Inoue as Azusa, Mai Fuchigami as Hotaru and Nagisa, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Kaho Tsuchiya, Mai Kanazawa as Kokona Tagawa, Yuichiro Umehara as Seeker, Kappei Yamaguchi as Futoshi, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Mario, Hiroki Tochi as Chantha, Tetsu Inada as Sengoku, and more. So it’s all going to sound the same as the classic too.

What’s Special About the Assassination Classroom Movie?

Courtesy of Studio Lerche

Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time is a tenth anniversary of the original TV anime series, and adapts some of the material from Yusei Matsui’s original manga that had been passed over in the original TV run. These stories are finally coming to life long after the TV series ended, and it’s helping to further complete the picture for the franchise on a whole. With it hitting ten years after the fact, it’s likely going to be that much more satisfying for fans jumping back in.

Assassination Classroom is one of the wilder stories to ever come out of Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has been banned in all kinds of schools around America for its title and premise alone, but the series isn’t as wild as such a ban would imply. It’s a story where kids are trained to assasinate a super alien, and all sorts of wacky fun is had along the way. You can find the original TV series streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix and more if you wanted to see it.

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