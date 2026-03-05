10 Best Short Anime Series With Perfect Endings

The anime industry is ever-growing, and there are countless series to choose from, which can be quite daunting. Finding the right fit for you is often more difficult than it initially appears, especially when you’re looking for something with a perfect ending. Most of the popular series are long-running and often overwhelming for viewers, and it’s not always easy to commit to them. Compared to series that go on for years, short anime are often not only compelling, but they also maintain the same consistency of the story throughout their run.

It’s often difficult to be left with a satisfying ending, as we have seen in several popular Shonen series, including Naruto and Bleach, that sparked controversy among fans. While shorter series don’t always get the attention they deserve, they hardly ever leave viewers disappointed, making it worth their while.

10) Summertime Rendering

Image Courtesy of OLM

This underrated supernatural mystery gets you hooked from the first episode, and you can tell you’re in for a thrilling ride. The series begins with the death of Shinpei Ajiro’s childhood friend, Ushio Kofune. Although her death has been ruled out as an accident, the marks on her neck tell a different story. As Shinpei looks for answers within the seemingly peaceful town, he uncovers a dangerous secret hiding in the shadows that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.

9) Kids on the Slope

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Several years before MAPPA became known worldwide for producing Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, it released several unique and underrated series, including Kids on the Slope. This heartwarming coming-of-age story takes place in the summer of 1966, following Kaoru Nishimi, an introverted teenager who has recently transferred to a new school. Unwilling to make friends because he keeps transferring due to his father’s job, he forms an unexpected bond with Sentaro Kawabuchi, a delinquent drummer, and Ritsuko Mukae, a popular class representative.

8) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki, this coming-of-age story is leaving Netflix on September 8th, 2026, and viewers won’t be able to stream it legally anymore. While the story primarily focuses on Kai Ichinose’s journey, it also follows the struggles of Shuehei Amamiya as he tries to meet expectations from those around him. Within two seasons, the story follows their musical journey as they meet during childhood and reunite in a prestigious competition.

7) Given

Image Courtesy of Studio Lerche

This tragic boy’s love anime follows the musical journey and complex relationships of members from a boy band. The story is adapted into one short season and three sequel films, following Mafuyu Sato and those around him. After meeting Ritsuka Uenoyama, his passion for music is ignited as he continues to deal with the burden of his past.

6) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

One of Kyoto Animation’s most beloved series, Violet Evergarden, is known for its stunning animation and heartbreaking story. This original story follows Violet, a young woman who was a child soldier during the war, and is struggling to adjust to an ordinary lifestyle. Since she wants to be able to feel emotions, she finds her calling when she expresses her wish to learn about human emotions by working as an Auto Memory Doll. However, learning the tragedies people face and the complexities of their emotions turned out to be a lot more heartbreaking than she anticipated.

5) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image Courtesy of Studio Enishiya

2025’s darkest and one of the most highly rated anime series is only six episodes long, but takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as it tells a complex psychological story within a short span. Happin, a strange squid-like creature who only wants to spread happiness, leaves his home planet and arrives on Earth only to find himself in danger. An unsmiling girl, Shizuka Kuze, saves him from bullies and names him Takopi. After learning about her tragic life, Takopi tries his best to fulfill his goal of spreading happiness, but that may be a lot easier said than done.

4) Samurai Champloo

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

Samurai Champloo is one of Shinichirō Watanabe’s most underrated works. Set in an alternate version of Edo-period Japan, the story follows three companions on a journey across the country. A spirited young waitress, Fuu, seeks the help of two samurai: Mugen, an unconventional swordsman, and Jin, a calm and disciplined ronin. Together, the three of them set out on a quest to find the mysterious samurai from Fuu’s past, and the only lead they have is that he smells of sunflowers.

3) Assassination Classroom

Image Courtesy of Lerche

The story wraps up in two seasons while following a group of misfit middle school students of Class 3-E, who are isolated from the school building because of their behavior or poor grades. Only a few higher-ups are aware that their homeroom teacher is a strange, yellow-colored, octopus-like creature called Koro Sensei, who destroyed a part of the moon. The strange creature threatens to do the same to Earth, and the only way to protect the planet is by killing him, but that’s a lot easier said than done because of his unparalleled powers.

2) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise/Studio Bones

This timeless classic by renowned director Shinichirō Watanabe is often praised for its genre-blending space western aesthetic and gorgeous animation that was way ahead of its time. The story is set in 2071, when humanity has spread across the galaxy, and crime follows them wherever they go, creating an era of unrest, plagued by murder, substance abuse, and theft at the hands of intergalactic outlaws. The only ones who can stop them are space bounty hunters, including those aboard the spaceship Bebop, which they use to chase criminals across the Solar System and collect the prize money.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

This 2009 reboot wraps the story in 64 episodes, staying faithful to the manga, unlike the original anime. The story is incredibly compelling as it explores the themes of war and human morality, while balancing the complex plot with humor and character development. Following the journey of the Elric brothers, the story slowly unravels the truth hidden within the country and how it’s tied to them.

