10 Years Later, America’s Most-Banned Franchise Drops Trailer for New Anime Movie

The most banned manga franchise in the United States is coming back for a new feature film ten years after its anime adaptation came to an end, and a new trailer is showing it off in action. Yusei Matsui just recently wrapped up work on their latest Shonen Jump project The Elusive Samurai earlier this year, but the creator has been dealing with all sorts of trouble in the United States thanks to their prior work, Assassination Classroom. It’s been the target of all sorts of school bans in the last few years.

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Assassination Classroom has been banned in so many schools over the last few years that it has actually become the most-banned manga series in the country. But although it’s facing a lot of trouble domestically, it’s doing so well in Japan that the franchise is coming back for a special celebration of the 10th anniversary of the original manga and anime’s end. Coming back to theaters with a brand new movie featuring the TV anime’s cast and crew, you can check out the newest trailer for Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time below.

Assassination Classroom Movie Drops Final Trailer Ahead of Japan Debut

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Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time will be releasing in Japan on March 20th, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this time. The new film is a celebration of the anime’s tenth anniversary, and even brings back the original voice cast with the likes of Kikuko Inoue as Azusa, Mai Fuchigami as Hotaru and Nagisa, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Kaho Tsuchiya, Mai Kanazawa as Kokona Tagawa, Yuichiro Umehara as Seeker, Kappei Yamaguchi as Futoshi, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Mario, Hiroki Tochi as Chantha, and Tetsu Inada as Sengoku among others.

Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time will feature Masaki Kitamura directing for Studio Lerche, the production studio behind the original TV anime. Makoto Uezu will be providing the screenplay and Aya Higami will be providing the character designs. The theme song for the film is titled “Teacher,” as performed by Sora Tomonari. But this new film is also being treated as an official continuation of the original TV anime’s story as it provides some brand new adventures fans might not have seen before.

What’s New for the Assassination Classroom Movie?

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Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time is teased by Yusei Matsui as an official continuation of the series. Although the original ending seemed fairly conclusive, this new film is going to feature an original story not seen in the series before. It’s also going to be adapting new stories that never made it into the original TV anime ever, so it’s going to feel like a fairly expansive package that has been worth ten years of waiting for the franchise to return.

The manga might be banned in a ton of schools in the United States, but the franchise is still very popular in the country. It’s highly likely that we’ll see the new Assassination Classroom movie hitting screens in some form soon enough, but it does remain to be seen if it’s going to get the theatrical treatment outside of Japan.

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