This Franchise Might Be the Most-Banned in America, But a New Anime Movie Is Coming Soon

Assassination Classroom just might be the most banned series in United States schools, but the franchise is not slowing down anytime soon with a brand new movie on the way next year. While manga has been the target of book bans across public schools in the last few years, Assassination Classroom has been drawing the most ire. A recent study revealed that Yusei Matsui’s original manga is the series that has been banned the most across schools in America, but the popularity of the franchise in Japan is sparking a whole new wave of releases.

Assassination Classroom will be officially celebrating the anime’s 10th anniversary next year, and it’s doing so with a brand new movie. Titled Assassination Classroom: Everybody’s Time, this new movie is going to be picking up from where the anime left off all those years ago and adapt materials from the manga that never made it to the original TV anime. To get a better idea of what to expect from this big comeback, you can check out the new trailer and poster for the movie below.

What to Know for New Assassination Classroom Movie

Assassination Classroom: Everybody’s Time will be releasing in Japan on March 20th next year, but international release or potential streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time. The new film will feature Masaki Kitamura directing for Studio Lerche, the production studio behind the original TV anime. Makoto Uezu will be providing the screenplay and Aya Higami will be providing the character designs. This newest trailer also confirms the theme song titled “Teacher,” as performed by Sora Tomonari.

With this new film coming ten years after the original TV series comes to an end, the project is going the extra mile with the return of its original voice cast too. Returns thus far include the likes of Kikuko Inoue as Azusa, Mai Fuchigami as Hotaru and Nagisa, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Kaho Tsuchiya, Mai Kanazawa as Kokona Tagawa, Yuichiro Umehara as Seeker, Kappei Yamaguchi as Futoshi, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Mario, Hiroki Tochi as Chantha, and Tetsu Inada as Sengoku. It’s going to be a big deal for fans of the original anime too as it will offer brand new stories not seen in the TV anime or manga previously.

What’s New for the Assassination Classroom Movie?

Assassination Classroom: Everybody’s Time not only teases anime stories that never made it to the original TV series all those years ago, but franchise creator Yusei Matsui teased that the film is more than just a 10th anniversary celebration. The new film will also feature an original story not seen in the anime or manga, but it’s still unclear as to what this could actually mean for the film itself. Either way, it’s plenty of reason to be excited for what’s next.

If you wanted to catch up with Assassination Classroom’s now classic anime run, the series can be found streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. It tells a complete story over the course of its seasons, so this new movie is really just going to be the cherry on top of it all. And with anime films releasing more in the United States, there’s a good chance we’ll get this one too despite the manga being banned in so many schools.

