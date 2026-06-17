After 16 Years, Cancelled Shonen Jump Revival Drops First Footage With New Trailer

One major Shonen Jump series is coming back with a brand new anime revival 16 years after it was cancelled, and now fans have gotten to see the first footage from the series with its first trailer. It’s been a big year for Shonen Jump as while there have been a few series cancelled through the year in the magazine thus far, there have been many more successes than fans got to see last year. It’s also resulted in some surprising franchises coming back with new anime adaptations years after they ended.

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Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren ended its run in Shonen Jump magazine in 2010 with over 100 chapters under its belt, but it ultimately was cancelled due to declining sales. The series has been a hidden gem favorite among manga fans in the time since, and now a whole new wave of fans will be able to see why as it’s coming to screens with its first ever anime adaptation 16 years after that original ending. You can check out the first trailer showing off Psyren in motion below.

Psyren Debuts First Trailer Ahead of October 2026 Premiere

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Psyren will be making its debut sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or potential international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Katsumi Ono will be directing the new series with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida will be handling its scripts, Akira Okuma will be designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu will be composing the music. Surprisingly enough, it’s a series fans have wanted adapted for a very long time despite its cancellation.

Psyren has been teased to be a complete telling of the original story. The anime has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for when it hits, but there’s a chance that it might be an even fuller experience than Iwashiro’s original manga was. In fact, the creator is very involved with the new anime project too, “I also had the opportunity to be involved in the script[s], and like all of you, I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing Ageha and the rest of the cast come to life—moving and speaking on screen.” So it’s in very good hands.

Why Psyren’s Anime Is Important

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Shonen Jump franchises have been getting their own anime due in the last few years, but there are still quite a few that have basically disappeared from memory. Revivals like this one for Psyren and other hits like Black Torch that we’re seeing this year prove that there is still an opportunity for any cancelled Shonen Jump series to get an anime adaptation of its own. Even if it’s years after the fact, it seems like there’s no series that is potentially off the table.

If these anime revivals are successful in bringing in new attention to these long dormant franchises, that means there is plenty of opportunity for all sorts of other franchises to make their own comebacks in cool and unexpected ways. We’ll just have to see if these anime revivals get enough support to start such a new wave of projects.

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