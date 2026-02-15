Long Running Shonen Jump Series Officially Ends After 5 Years (Final Chapter Released)

A long running manga series has officially come to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the release of its final chapter. Shonen Jump has kicked off a new year of serializations and has already introduced three new titles that are hoping to get their attention from fans over the next few months. With two previous cancellations already making room, fans were waiting to see what the third series would be. But rather than being cancelled, a long running series has now been able to come to its end under its own terms.

All signs had pointed to Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai coming to an end as it kicked off the first half of its epilogue with its previous chapter, and it has now been confirmed that the manga has indeed come to an end after five years of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The Elusive Samurai Chapter 238 officially caps off the final events of the series, and reveals whether or not the Hojo clan would go off to have a great future.

The Elusive Samurai Ends After 5 Years With Chapter 238

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 238 caps off the epilogue that began with its penultimate chapter, and reveals more of what happened to Tokiyuki Hojo’s retainers after his glorious death. They each decided to go their own separate ways, and were able to keep the Hojo clan alive both spiritually and physically through their descendants. Various branches existed in the years to come through Japan’s long history, and many had made a name for themselves at different points in time. So Tokiyuki’s journey was absolutely worth it, and all of those sacrifices bore fruit in the future through his legacy.

But the real meat of the finale goes into Tokiyuki’s own ending. Though he has died, he now wakes back up with everyone else in the afterlife. He’s gone to Hell as it’s explained that pretty much everyone goes there because they’ve killed insects or other organisms at least once, and only “non-carnivorous micro organisms” go to paradise (which isn’t anything like the heaven it has been promised to be anyway). Reuniting with Yorishige, Toriyuki learns that Hell is at constant war and he can’t wait to join in on the fight. Making a perfect ending for the battle loving fiend.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump’s Future?

Now that The Elusive Samurai has come to an end, it marks the third major series to end with the magazine in 2026 thus far but only the first to reach its ending naturally, rather than through a quick cancellation. Now fans are looking ahead to the current slate of the magazine, and it’s highly likely that there are going to be more cancellations soon enough as some series seem like they’re already preparing for the axe with the start of their final battles only four months into their run.

This is far from the only long running series preparing for its end with Shonen Jump either as the early 2020s generation seems to be wrapping up their stories too. Kouji Miura has noted that Blue Box is in its final stages, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is working through its final battles, and it’s just another reason to keep a close eye to see what ends in the magazine next.

