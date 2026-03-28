Crunchyroll Quietly Removes One of the Biggest Shonen Jump Anime of All Time

Launched in 2017, Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service, has risen through the ranks to become the biggest global streaming platform for the medium. Naturally, this means that a wide variety of anime series can be found on the website, including new ones that are being released every week. Each quarter, the streaming platform releases a new list of anime line-ups and shares the release dates and streaming times of its subbed and dubbed versions (if there are any). Since a large number of anime end up on this platform, anime fans often rely on it to search for and watch more and more shows as time goes on.

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However, just recently, the platform quietly removed Hunter x Hunter without any announcement, as usual. The 2011 version of the anime produced by Madhouse studio is considered one of the best Shonen Jump anime of all time. Since Crunchyroll has stayed silent on the matter, there’s no confirmation as to why they took this step. However, the most likely reason could be licensing issues or lower viewership, despite the story’s popularity.

Where to Watch Hunter x Hunter Now?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Although the anime is no longer available on Crunchyroll, fans can still stream it on Netflix, Hulu, and Tubi. The anime released 148 episodes from 2011 to 2014, wrapping up the Chimera Ant Arc from the manga. All these episodes are still available on each of these platforms. Before the 2011 reboot, Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga was adapted into an anime in 1999 by Nippon Animation. The original anime series released 63 episodes, adapting even fewer arcs from the manga.

Hunter x Hunter Is Long Overdue For an Anime Sequel

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Togashi has been suffering from major health issues for more than two decades, which has severely impacted his ability to work. The manga has gone on several hiatuses over the years, some even spanning for years. Because of this, even the anime adaptation has suffered significantly since there is always a lack of material available to be adapted. It’s been over a decade since the 2011 anime reached its conclusion, but there’s still no sign of its return.

Following the Chimera Ant Arc, the manga moved on to the 13th Hunter Chairman Arc, which is only 21 chapters long. The series commenced its Succession Contest Arc in December 2012 and has released over 70 chapters over the years. Since the manga keeps going on hiatuses, the arc is still ongoing even after all these years. Luckily, Shueisha has always adjusted to Togashi’s schedule, allowing the creator to work at his pace without rushing the ending.

The manga returned with 10 chapters in December 2024, and the creator is working on more, implying a return sometime this year. Although the Succession Contest Arc is still ongoing, the manga has more than enough content for at least two short anime seasons. Additionally, the manga has released 38 Volumes so far, and all chapters are available to read on the Manga Plus app and the official website of Viz Media.

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