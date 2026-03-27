Crunchyroll’s Best New Anime of Winter 2026 Ends With a Perfect Season Finale

The Winter 2026 season is coming to an end, and naturally, many currently airing anime are wrapping up as well. As of this writing, some of the season’s biggest titles, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren Season 2, and Oshi no Ko Season 3, have already concluded. There’s no denying that this season has been packed with exciting anime. Amidst this wave of popularity, Crunchyroll’s breakout debut, Sentenced to Be a Hero, widely dubbed the best new anime of the year following its remarkable premiere, has also wrapped up its first season with a total of twelve episodes.

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While Studio KAI’s top-notch animation consistently made the series visually appealing, its true strength has always been its intriguing narrative, offering a fresh take on the meaning of a hero. Across the twelve episodes, Xylo, alongside criminals condemned to become heroes, and Kivia, a holy knight commander, explored a new perspective on a fantastical world shaped by the conflict between demons and humans. Ultimately, the Season 1 finale of Sentenced to Be a Hero firmly establishes that this revolutionary journey of heroes is only just beginning.

Crunchyroll’s Sentenced to Be a Hero Ends With Perfect World-Building

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

With its debut, Sentenced to Be a Hero made it clear through Xylo that it would subvert the traditional meaning of a hero in a fantastical world where becoming one is the harshest punishment. However, as the series progressed, this idea expanded beyond Xylo, allowing multiple characters to explore that same burden. At the same time, with humans seeking a way to coexist with demons, the narrative highlighted just how politically driven the story is. Through characters like Kivia, who closely observed Xylo and his party while coming to understand the corruption within the Holy Knights and the higher-ups, it became evident that a major twist was inevitable.

That is exactly how the season finale unfolds. Through Kivia, who, after discovering that her uncle, one of the high priests, is a co-exister, attempts to confront him, only to be branded a criminal herself. The season concludes with Kivia being sentenced to become a hero as well, laying a strong foundation for where the story is headed next and how her dynamic with Xylo and the others will evolve. While the idea of humans siding with demons had been explored from the beginning, the finale also surprised fans with Rhyno’s true identity.

Revealed to be one of the Demon Lords, Rhyno’s presence, someone who toys with his own kind while living among humans, and even acting as a hero, adds a dramatic new layer to the story. Overall, the finale, with its heavy world-building for the future, delivers a perfect conclusion while setting up what’s to come. However, despite the anime’s consistent popularity, a second season of Sentenced to Be a Hero has yet to be announced, though the series has more than proven that it’s only a matter of time before a continuation is confirmed.

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