Hunter x Hunter Creator Offers Promising Update for Return With New Look at Gon

Hunter x Hunter’s creator has dropped a promising update for the series’ return from hiatus with a cool new look at Gon Freecs. Hunter x Hunter is one of the longest running series within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine following its debut back in 1998, but series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been facing some major health issues since it all began. This has resulted in lengthy hiatuses between each new release of the manga with some of these pauses taking several years, and that’s the case for the latest hiatus as well.

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since its last chapter released in December 2024, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see when the manga would continue once more. Yoshihiro Togashi has been sharing new updates on the manga’s progress with fans on social media, and has been much more active lately with promising reveals. The latest update not only sees the creator share a new sketch of Gon, but also confirms that he’s currently working on Chapter 421 of the series.

In the special message to fans Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi confirms that he’s reached a new stage of his progress with Chapter 421 as he’s completed its dialogue as is even illustrating a colored page for the cover art. But the chapter number for the series itself is a big deal considering that the manga went on hiatus following the release of Chapter 410. The series returned with a ten chapter run after a multi-year hiatus (which was the longest in the manga’s history to that point), and fans were excited to see that this was likely going to be the plan moving forward.

Rather than return for a single chapter, Shueisha is planning to release multiple chapters of Hunter x Hunter whenever they are actually ready. That’s something the editorial department had revealed when the series went on hiatus last time. They would continue to work with Togashi and release it on a different kind of schedule than fans might see with other series. It’s good to see considering the creator’s poor health and drive to continue otherwise, and fans are willing to wait for as long as it takes as hiatuses are just part of being a fan of this franchise.

What’s Next for Hunter x Hunter?

The only issue with these hiatuses, however, is the fact that there’s a long stint in between story updates and we’re in the mix of one of the most complicated arcs of the franchise to date. Hunter x Hunter is in the midst of the Succession Contest arc with a lot of new characters, abilities, and more in the mix as they are playing deadly mind games with one another. So it’s probably best to make sure you get a proper refresher on everything that’s happened.

Hunter x Hunter being on hiatus for so long during the Succession Contest has also resulted in an absence from many of its key characters for all these years as well. This new sketch of Gon is the first real look at the young hero in quite a long time, and we likely won’t be seeing him for many more years until the Succession Contest arc comes to an end. That’s even if Togashi is planning to return to Gon after all that too.

