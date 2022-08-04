Crunchyroll/Right Stuf Merger Will "Phase Out" Erotica Content And Merchandise

Crunchyroll recently merged with Funimation when it was purchased by Sony Entertainment, adding to the roster of the streaming service while also instituting a number of changes. With the news landing earlier that the streaming service had acquired the major anime retailer, Right Stuf, it appears as though with this acquisition, "Erotica content and merchandise" has been removed from the outlet as Crunchyroll has released a detailed guide as to the logistics that arrive thanks to this decision.

Crunchyroll released a "Frequently Asked Questions" web page confirming that "Erotica" would be removed from Right Stuf, with the platform stating the following:

"As part of our new Right Stuf + Crunchyroll unification, we will be phasing out the Erotica genre content and product. New orders for these items will not be accepted, and they have been removed from RightStufAnime.com."

For those who ordered the mature content from Right Stuf and were waiting on open orders, here's what Crunchyroll had to say:

"If you log into your RightStufAnime account, items which were considered will no longer have an image. You'll also get a notification from us for open orders."

Crunchyroll also took the opportunity to address "Open Orders" for Erotica that were currently made through Right Stuf prior to the

"Don't panic! We've got you covered! Your existing orders will be honored, and there is a place to continue to order these items going forward! All unshipped open orders and preorders for erotica genre products will be transferred to EroAnimeStore.com, who will be responsible for their shipment to you."

You can learn more about this Right Stuf change via its website which you can find here.

Following the news of the merger between Crunchyroll and Right Stuf, here's what the CEO of the anime merchandise retailer,

"For 35 years, Right Stuf's mission has been to connect anime fans with the products they love. Joining forces with Crunchyroll allows us to accelerate and scale this effort more than ever before. There has never been a more exciting time to be an anime fan than today!"

What do you think of this big change for Right Stuf as a result of the merger with Crunchyroll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.