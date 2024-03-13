Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Anime Lineup Announced

It's almost time for a new wave of anime, and Crunchyroll has announced their anime line up for the Spring 2024 anime season! The Winter 2024 anime schedule is now wrapping up with each of the anime series airing their final episodes, and that means it's time to look ahead to all of the new releases that will be coming our way for the next few months. While many of the new Spring 2024 anime are still setting in place, there are enough confirmed that fans can now get their schedules situated for when to tune into these new shows!

Crunchyroll has now made planning ahead easier as they have announced their first additions to their Spring 2024 anime line up for the next few months. While they are planning to reveal more additions as the weeks continue and we get closer to the start of the Spring this April, their first additions to the line up has quite a few big returning franchises, new anime adaptations, and even a few originals making their debut this Spring. Check down the breakdown of their Spring 2024 schedule below:

Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Anime Schedule Revealed

April 1

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

Gods' Games We Play

Re:Monster

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Train to the End of the World

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

April 3

BARTENDER Glass of God

April 4

WIND BREAKER

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

A Condition Called Love

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

April 5

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

Astro Note

THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS

NIJIYON ANIMATION 2

April 7

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Vampire Dormitory

April 8

Tadaima, Okaeri

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

April 9

Oblivion Battery

April 10

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3

Viral Hit

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

April 12

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

April 13

Kaiju No. 8

Black Butler -Public School Arc-

Coming Soon

Kuramerukagari

Kurayukaba

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc (previously confirmed for May 12th with Crunchyroll)

