Crunchyroll May Still Acquire More Anime Services, Says Company President

The president of Crunchyroll never says never when it comes to acquiring more anime services.

A few years ago, the anime fandom was stunned to learn about Funimation's next steps. The licensor helped push anime to its current high point, and after decades in business, Funimation announced it was merging into Crunchyroll thanks to a buyout by Sony Entertainment. Next month, the merger will finish after years of work, and the president of Crunchyroll suggests the company could acquire more anime services down the line.

The revelation comes from a recent interview The Verge did with Rahul Purini, the president of Crunchyroll. It was there the publication asked about Funimation's merge into Crunchyroll, and Purini admitted the company would pursue more growth opportunities if they made sense.

"We feel like, structurally, we're in the right place. We are in the right holding company so that we can go and attack the opportunity that's in front of us. Will there be potential inorganic opportunities to add to our current growth? Yes," Purini shared.

"Would we pursue them when they make sense? Yes. But I do feel like we are in the right place. We have the right structure to focus on our future."

As you can imagine, Purini's comments have split the anime fandom. While some are all for collected power, other fans worry an anime monopoly could stifle the industry's global reach. When it comes to general streaming, there are tons of services to invest in, but the competition for anime streaming is smaller these days. Funimation broadened the choice as it competed with Crunchyroll, but now the two entities have joined together. The only other anime streaming service on radar these days is HIDIVE, but its reach is small compared to the collective scope of Crunchyroll x Funimation.

And of course, Crunchyroll is not just acquiring streaming services. Not long ago, the brand folded RightStuf into its library. The online store was a go-to for anime fans wanting to buy physical media and Japanese merchandise. Now, Rightstuf has been rolled into the Crunchyroll Store as a whole. So by the looks of it, Crunchyroll is willing to invest in just about any anime-centric brand that fits into its broad portfolio.

What do you think about this Crunchyroll confession? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!