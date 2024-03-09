Demon Slayer Season 4 Streaming Platform Announced

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning to screens with Season 4 of the anime later this Spring, and it has been announced that the Hashira Training Arc will be streaming with Crunchyroll! Demon Slayer Season 4 is one of the big returning franchises coming later this Spring, and will be bringing new episodes adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. The first episode of this season had a special premiere in theaters last month, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before the full season hits the small screen for everyone else.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is gearing up to tell the next phase of Tanjiro Kamado's journey as he and the rest of the Demon Slaying Corps begin training to fight against Muzan Kibutsuji and his strongest demons, and it has been officially announced that the new episodes will be officially beginning on May 12th as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. This new season will also be streaming with Crunchyroll, and you can check out the new poster confirming its streaming platform below:

Those who inherit the will.



The training begins with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiering May 12 on @crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/r5L3ELulIB — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 9, 2024

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be premiering on May 12th with an hour long episode to help kick it all off in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories. Haruo Sotozaki will be once again directing the new season for studio ufotable, Akira Matsushima returns to provide the character designs and serve as Chief Animation Director, the music will be composed by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina, and it will feature a returning voice cast from the previous seasons of the anime.

You can currently catch up with the first three seasons and Mugen Train Arc movie streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. They tease Demon Slayer's anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

