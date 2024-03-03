New Solo Leveling Episode Becomes Crunchyroll's Lowest Rated to Date

Solo Leveling has nothing left to prove. Between its hit web comic to its live-action series order, the South Korean series is a behemoth with fans. Of course, fans have eyes on the small screen these days as Solo Leveling's anime is rolling out episodes weekly. But after its latest release, well – Solo Leveling now has the most-disliked episode on Crunchyroll to date.

Yikes. Talk about a backlash, yeah?

The whole thing came to light just over a day ago when Solo Leveling released "How to Get Stronger". The episode, which is considered 7.5, left plenty of netizens irate. After all, the episode was a filler recap of all things, so netizens laid into Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll. At present, the episode has 63.8K dislikes which is insane considering the episode has just over 30K likes.

Of course, you can understand why some fans are upset about the filler's release. Solo Leveling has just eight episodes to its name, so there is hardly a need for a recap special. This episode is also damning considering how short the episode order for Solo Leveling season one is. The anime season will span a single cour, so Solo Leveling has just a couple weeks left before its finale goes live. Plenty of netizens want to know why A-1 Pictures made a recap special rather than invest that energy into an extra canon episode. But alas, we got what we got.

Thankfully, this episode backlash is unusual so far as Solo Leveling goes. The anime has been a hit since its debut in January. You can brush up on its current episodes now through Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about Solo Leveling, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

