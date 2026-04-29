Crunchyroll Unveils New Streaming Update of 2025’s Biggest Isekai Ahead of Season 2

One of the most popular Chinese novels announced its donghua (Chinese animated series) in 2021, which premiered in 2021. The acclaimed novel by Yuan Ye, better known as Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, gained widespread global popularity, and the anime debuted on Crunchyroll in Summer 2025. Although Japanese animated series garner most of the global audience, the Chinese animation industry has been on the rise for quite a while now. Anime enthusiasts are familiar with the famous mystery drama, Link Click, that debuted in 2021, which is also available on the same platform.

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As viewers seem interested in donghua more than ever, Lord of Mysteries turned out to be one of the most unique shows with stellar animation and an intriguing plot. The novel reached its conclusion in 2023, while the anime series has yet to adapt a huge chunk of the story. In 2024, the author, who goes by the pen name Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, released a sequel novel, which is still ongoing. As fans await the anime’s Season 2, the series announced a new surprise for fans.

Lord of Mysteries Is Returning With Special Episodes Ahead of Season 2

Image courtesy of B.CMAY PICTURES

Crunchyroll and Tencent announced three special episodes that will begin streaming on the platform in June 2026. The first episode, titled Lord of Mysteries Special: City of Silver, will begin streaming on June 20th, 2026. Meanwhile, Episodes 2 and 3 are titled Lord of Mysteries Special: The Marked Hunt, and will stream in the same month, although the exact release date has yet to be revealed. The official website of Crunchyroll also unveils the synopsis of the special episodes, which will follow the protagonist’s journey.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, North Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. Apart from the largest anime streaming platform, Lord of Mysteries will also be available on Tencent Video and Muse in select regions. Season 2 of the anime is scheduled to premiere in 2027, but it has yet to reveal the release date or even an official trailer.

What Is Lord of Mysteries About?

Image Courtesy of B.CMAY Pictures

This dark fantasy series is set in an alternate world similar to Victorian-era London but has distinct supernatural elements, advanced technology, and a mysterious cosmology not found in our world. The bizarre world is governed by mysterious forces called the Seven Churches and secret organizations that allow people to become powerful through potions and rituals. The story centers around Klein Moretti, a university graduate and an amateur detective, who performs a ritual after the accidental death of his friend. However, by a twist of fate, he ends up awakening as a Beyonder, a supernatural being.

He is killed soon after the incident, and somehow Zhou Mingrui, an ordinary human who lived on Earth, is suddenly reincarnated as Klein. Armed with the knowledge of his death and his abilities, Klein aims to uncover the existence of the 22 mysterious Beyonder pathways, each offering a different route to power, but they all possess the risk of madness or death.

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