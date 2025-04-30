Link Click Confirms Season 3 Release Window

Link Click follows the duo Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang as they run the business Time Photo Studio under their landlady and close friend Qiao Ling, who is Cheng Xiaoshi’s childhood friend and often provides clients. Though they run under the guise of a photo studio, their trade instead involves the client providing the photo. With it, while Lu Guang provides guidance with his ability to see 12 hours into the photo’s future, Cheng Xiaoshi leaps back to the moment the photo was taken, assuming the identity of the photographer along with all of their memories and emotions.

The two work together in order to solve the client’s request and relieve them of their past regret. But they must do so with Lu Guang’s direction towards the right path of events in order to only gain information without changing any circumstances, often taking a toll on Cheng Xiaoshi’s emotions when witnessing increasingly tragic events he’s not allowed to help. But even with their good intentions, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang’s abilities eventually catch unwanted attention, leading to their own lives being put in danger. With enemies with similar abilities hot on their tails, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang continue their story in an upcoming announced Season 3.

@sgdlr_offical

Season 3 Drops More Than Just the Release Timeframe

On the show’s fourth anniversary, April 30, 2025, it was announced that Link Click Season 3 is set to be released in 2026. The show’s official X/ Twitter (时光代理人LinkClick@sgdlr_offical) shared a special announcement via a teaser video.

“The player has achieved 1461 consecutive days of login, and the Game Party invitation package will be delivered soon!

「New Album」Load your game module and play a variety of music chapters!

「Offline LIVE」dream map is about to be unlocked, and the Nine City Tour is ready to go!

「New Work Preview」 Is the mysterious visitor a friend or an enemy? Stay tuned for the third season! (Voiceover: Chen Zhang Taikang)”

New art of the main cast including Cheng Xiaoshi, Lu Guang, and who is assumed to be Qiao Ling and Bridon Arc’s trio Vein, Xia Fei, and Liu Xiao is also announced to drop.

Directed by Li Haoling and having been green-lit for production after the conclusion of Season 2, Season 3 will act as a sequel to 2023’s Season 2, and from the implied visuals of literal red strings, it looks like it will closely connect plot points from 2024-2025’s Bridon Arc. LAN Studio had created the animation for seasons 1 and 2 with CMC Media heading animation for Bridon Arc, but staff for Season 3 is yet to be announced. While Season 3 is set to release next year, the exact date is also yet to be revealed.

@sgdlr_offical

Season 3 will introduce the new character Jae Lee from the Bridon Crime Agency investigating the disappearance if Wang Qing and the other connecting cases, possibly such as Li Tianchen and Liu Min. From the call in the teaser, it’s implied that Vein is still alive and that Jae Lee, with his own unique abilities, will be going after presumably Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang in an operation in Guido. Facing many dangerous enemies and yet-to-be-revealed uncertainties such as Liu Xiao’s mysterious trump card, although death seems like the only certainty that cannot be changed, Lu Guang is determined to save his friend Cheng Xiaoshi’s life.

