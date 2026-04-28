10 Anime Coming to Netflix in May 2026

Netflix is all set for its May calendar and has quite an exciting list of anime coming to the platform for the first time. While there are only two new anime series being added to the platform this month, Netflix confirmed the return of some of the biggest anime ever. As the first month of the Spring 2026 anime season, April brought in several new shows on the platform, including Gintama creator’s Dandelion and the second season of Dorohedoro. While May doesn’t have any new confirmed series, the platform is bringing some of the best shows of all time.

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Shortly before April ends, What’s on Netflix revealed a list of series that will be available on the platform in May. Most of them are also fan-favorites, which is all the more reason why this lineup is the most exciting one in 2026 so far.

10) Assassination Classroom Season 1

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So far, this major Shonen Jump anime has only confirmed its first season for May 1st, 2026, but we can expect the sequel to drop in before Summer 2026 begins. Assassination Classroom has been considered one of the best action dramas for almost 11 years, and the story wraps up in just two seasons, making it a perfect binge-worthy show for the season.

9) Detective Conan Season 3

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While the series has a wider fanbase in Japan compared to the West, the localization of the series is finally generating some interest around it. It’s one of the longest-running series with over 1200 episodes, which is why Netflix began adding the episodes in batches divided by seasons. The first two seasons are already available for streaming, while Season 3 will be added on May 1st, 2026.

8) One Piece: Whole Cake Island Part 4

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece is yet another long-running series, but unlike Detective Conan, this Shonen Jump anime is almost caught up. The platform is already streaming the Egghead Island and Elbaph Arcs, while also adding the previous episodes in batches. 12 more episodes of Whole Cake Island will be available for streaming on May 1st, 2026.

7) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

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Despite its popularity, Netflix took three years to license Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 for its U.S. library. While the anime is already streaming all seasons in select regions of Asia, Season 2 will be available for fans in the U.S. starting May 1st. The second season covers the fan-favorite Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and the Shibuya Incident Arcs.

6) Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

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Shangri-La Frontier, one of the most acclaimed action fantasies of the 2020s, will be streaming on Netflix starting May 1st, 2026. So far, only the streaming date of the first season has been confirmed, which was originally released in October 2023 as part of the Fall lineup. While the anime is already streaming Season 2 on Netflix in select regions of Asia, fans can expect it to drop sometime this year in the U.S.

5) Devil May Cry Season 2

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As a Netflix exclusive show, Devil May Cry will debut on May 12th after a stunning debut in April last year. The second season is listed for eight episodes, just like the prequel, and will drop all episodes at the same time. The upcoming season will shed more light on Vergil, the long-lost twin brother of Dante, who leads a force of demons invading the human world.

4) Blue Lock Season 2

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The first season of the anime was added this month, and the controversial Season 2 will begin streaming on May 24th, 2026. As one of the best-selling manga of all time, Blue Lock has a widely active fanbase, which is why Season 2 sparked massive uproar among them for the subpar animation quality and minimal dynamic movement.

3) My Dress-Up Darling Season 1

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This anime is just as highly-rated as it is controversial, but its popularity can’t be denied. The second season was released last year and is all set for its Netflix debut on May 25th. The first season began streaming this month, as it follows Wakana Gojo, a high school boy whose hobby is crafting traditional Hina dolls, and Marin, an avid cosplayer with no sewing experience

2) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

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This controversial isekai made its Netflix debut in April, and the second season is all set to begin streaming on May 25th, 2026. The anime has released two seasons so far, and the upcoming season is expected to drop in July this year as part of the Summer 2026 anime lineup.

1) Akane-banashi

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While Akane-banashi made its debut in April, the anime took a while to get an official streaming platform. This beloved Shonen Jump series will be available on Netflix starting May 27th, 2026. The series centers around the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo, following Akane Osaki, a high school girl, who has set out on the path of climbing to the top.

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