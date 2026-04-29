Crunchyroll’s Best Original Anime of 2025 Unveils Disappointing Sequel Update

Crunchyroll is the largest streaming hub for anime fans worldwide, and its library includes hundreds of series. During each anime lineup, dozens of new series and sequels are added to the platform. Most of the successful shows already have a wide fanbase thanks to the popularity of their manga or light novel. This is especially the case for Shonen shows that have a wider audience in every corner of the world. However, the anime world is vast, and there’s an endless stream of shows that are meant for everyone. A lot of these series are also based on original stories, which often struggle to capture viewers since they don’t have enough hype around them.

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Original shows not only provide a unique plot and animation, but also intriguing characters. Unfortunately, most original series fail to release a sequel due to low popularity, even if they received critical acclaim. It’s been a year since Apocalypse Hotel by Cygames Pictures was released, a sci-fi anime set in a post-apocalyptic era. However, in a recent interview with Anime News Network, producer Nobuhiro Takenaka shares a disappointing update on the anime’s return.

Apocalypse Hotel Producer Confirms There Won’t Be a Season 2 Anytime Soon

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

Takenaka shares thoughts on the struggles of making original anime, “It’s quite tough. The business model is pretty much established, and I don’t think there are that many people willing to invest in original anime.”

He continues, “Every time I make an original anime, I think about giving up on making them. When Apocalypse Hotel wrapped, I thought, ‘This is the last one,’ but since then, the animators have told me, ‘Please call me if there’s a sequel,’ and young people who come to Cygames Pictures look at me with sparkling eyes and say, ‘It’s a company that keeps making originals’.”

Takenaka laughed again. “So, as long as there are expectations, I feel like I have to keep challenging myself.”

He also shares a possibility for a sequel, “I realize we probably won’t be able to make a sequel anytime soon, but I do plan to keep thinking about what kind of story we could bring to life with its world in today’s climate.”

The producer highlighted the struggles of investing in original anime where success isn’t always guaranteed. Despite being one of the best anime of the 2020s, Apocalypse Hotel never gained the recognition it deserved, which is all the more reason why Takenaka finds it difficult to continue the story in Season 2. Although a sequel isn’t completely out of the question, we can expect it to be released after several years since it’s not even under production at the moment.

What Is Apocalypse Hotel About?

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

The story is set in the year 2157, long after humanity abandoned Earth due to its toxic atmosphere. Although most of civilization has been lost, Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, Japan, functions to this day. The hotel that was once renowned for its hospitality hasn’t seen a new customer in decades. Despite this, the hotelier robots still work tirelessly to keep the hotel in the best condition.

Yachiyo, the robot manager, fulfills her duties, hoping that one day humanity will return to the planet. Although the story centers around robotic characters, their loneliness and dedication to work leave a sense of underlying sadness as viewers gradually learn more about the broken world. While the anime doesn’t have a sequel, a manga adaptation was also released in April, the same month as the anime’s debut.

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