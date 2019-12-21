Crunchyroll Announces First Winter 2020 Licenses

With a torrent of streaming services that supply a number of anime series to fans around the world, one of the most prominent anime channels in the world continues to be Crunchyroll. As the winter season arrives this month in December, Crunchyroll has given us an idea of the series it will be streaming as part of the 2020 winter season. From Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it, Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack, and Haikyu!! To The Top, the many different franchises seem to be offering fans a number of different options for their winter viewing!

Anime News Network shared the breakdown of Crunchyroll’s recent announcement, with the series premiering in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East beginning next year in January to help ring in the new year!

Science Fell In Love, So I Tried To Prove It has an official description of:

“Shinya Yukimura and Ayame Himuro are two scientists that want to find out if love can be solved by a scientific theory. These two scientists also have feelings for each other and want to be able to solve their feelings through similar theoretical facts. With this perfect opportunity, these scientists will attempt to solve the theory of the love they express for each other.”

Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga, which may have the craziest premise of the group, has an official description of:

“In the “one-of-a-kind samurai-general-reincarnated-as-a-canine comedy,” Nobunaga perishes at Honnouji as in history, and reincarnates in modern-day Japan as a dog named Shinamon. Other Warring States era warlords such as Takeda Shingen eventually join him, also as dogs.”

Keep Your Hands Off Eizuken! has an official description of:

“Asakusa Midori wants to create an anime, but she’s too disheartened to make that first step by herself. By pure chance, she meets Mizusaki Tsubame, an up-and-coming socialite secretly dreaming of becoming an animator. Together with Midori’s money-loving best friend Kanamori Sayaka, the energetic trio slowly work towards making their “ultimate world” a reality!”

Seton Academy: Welcome To The Pack has an official description of:

“The “survival of the fittest animal romantic comedy” manga takes place at a school for animals, where the students’ curricula centers on the idea of “survival of the fittest.” The lone human in the class (who hates animals) and the lone wolf girl in the class meet, and their nonsense academy life begins.”

Finally, Haikyu To The Top is the long awaited fourth season of the popular volleyball focused anime which fans have been waiting to see since the previous season’s conclusion.

