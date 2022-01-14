Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Lineup for Winter 2022 Anime

Crunchyroll has revealed their slate of new English and international dubs for the Winter 2022 anime season! The new year is finally in high gear as fans have started to see many of the new anime for the Winter season make their grand debut. Naturally there are some higher profile releases, and some hidden gems throughout, but what many fans have been waiting to check out are the new English and international dubs set for the next few months as well. Now that Crunchyroll’s slate is off and running, they have revealed their line up for the next few months of releases.

Not only does this include a continuing dub for Platinum End, and an upcoming English dub release for the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X OVA and much more that was already in the works, the new slate of dubs for English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German speaking fans includes the following for Crunchyroll this Winter:

In the Land of Leadale – Finding themselves trapped in an MMORPG, one woman finds a new life in the land of Leadale!

The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest – After a powerful sage is reincarnated into another world, they aim to show the new world they are the strongest once again!

Platinum End – From the creators of Death Note, a young boy must fight against 12 other humans to become the next god of the world!

Orient – From the creator of Magi comes a new fiery tale of warriors fighting monsters in the Neo-Sengoku Period!

Love of Kill – Two mismatched assassins find themselves wrapped up in a battle of organizations in this upcoming thriller series!

There will also be continuing international dubs for Spanish, Portuguese, French and German speaking fans for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, dubs for Spanish, Portuguese, and German speaking fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm, and new dubs of Haikyu Season 1 and 2 for Spanish and Portuguese speaking fans. From the looks of this slate, there is quite a lot to look forward to this Winter!

What do you think? Which dubs are you most curious to check out for the Winter 2022 season? Which dubs have you been liking the most so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!