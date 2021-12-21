Crunchyroll Reveals Winter 2022 Anime Lineup’s First Additions

Crunchyroll has revealed the first additions to its lineup of new anime coming in January for the Winter 2022 anime season! With the final episodes of the Fall 2021 anime selections now beginning to air, and the year coming to an end overall, fans are now looking ahead to all of the new anime coming our way next year. This will kick off with a pretty big Winter 2022 anime schedule as January seems to have a number of major new and returning anime projects that will all be competing for fans’ attention at the top of the year.

As 2021 comes to an end, Crunchyroll is getting ready for quite the busy January as the Winter 2022 season kicks off with a bang. Their initial slate for the new season includes some big returns of series such as Attack on Titan, but brand new premieres such as their newest original, FreakAngels, and new adaptations for Orient, The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest, and more. Crunchyroll’s anime lineup for the Winter 2022 schedule currently breaks down as such:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – Eren Yeager and the Scout Regiment members head to their final showdown as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 begins! Premieres January 9

– Eren Yeager and the Scout Regiment members head to their final showdown as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 begins! Premieres January 9 FreakAngels – After civilization comes to a crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics try to rebuild society in this Crunchyroll Original series. All 12 episodes premiere January 27

– After civilization comes to a crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics try to rebuild society in this Crunchyroll Original series. All 12 episodes premiere January 27 My Dress-Up Darling – Two opposite worlds collide as one shy boy and a popular girl find a connection via cosplay!

– Two opposite worlds collide as one shy boy and a popular girl find a connection via cosplay! Orient – From the creator of Magi comes a new fiery tale of warriors fighting monsters in the Neo-Sengoku Period!

– From the creator of Magi comes a new fiery tale of warriors fighting monsters in the Neo-Sengoku Period! Sabikui Bisco – One rouge explores and tries to survive in the barren wasteland of a far-future Japan!

– One rouge explores and tries to survive in the barren wasteland of a far-future Japan! In the Land of Leadale – Finding themselves trapped in an MMORPG, one woman finds a new life in the land of Leadale!

– Finding themselves trapped in an MMORPG, one woman finds a new life in the land of Leadale! Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2 – The gourmet guild returns for more adventures in the brand new season of Princess Connect! Re: Dive!

– The gourmet guild returns for more adventures in the brand new season of Princess Connect! Re: Dive! Love of Kill – Two mismatched assassins find themselves wrapped up in a battle of organizations in this upcoming thriller series!

– Two mismatched assassins find themselves wrapped up in a battle of organizations in this upcoming thriller series! The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest – After a powerful sage is reincarnated into another world, they aim to show the new world they are the strongest once again!

– After a powerful sage is reincarnated into another world, they aim to show the new world they are the strongest once again! Miss KUROITSU from the Monster Development Department – Follow Miss Kuroitsu as she creates creatures for a villainess organization to fight against superheroes!

– Follow Miss Kuroitsu as she creates creatures for a villainess organization to fight against superheroes! Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout – Two friends are transported to another world, but one of them gets transformed into a beautiful girl!

– Two friends are transported to another world, but one of them gets transformed into a beautiful girl! Akebi’s Sailor Uniform – At a prestigious girls school, one new student aims to make as many friends as she can!

– At a prestigious girls school, one new student aims to make as many friends as she can! CUE! – 16 aspiring voice actors aim to achieve their anime dreams to become seiyuu stars!

– 16 aspiring voice actors aim to achieve their anime dreams to become seiyuu stars! Tokyo 24th Ward – On a man-made island off Tokyo Bay, three childhood friends try to save the island’s future!

– On a man-made island off Tokyo Bay, three childhood friends try to save the island’s future! Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai Season 10 – Catch the next spooky season of Theatre of Darkness!

– Catch the next spooky season of Theatre of Darkness! World’s End Harem – World’s End Harem is based on the Shonen Jump+ manga of the same name by Link and Kotaro Shono, beginning serialization in 2016.

This also includes currently airing series making their way to Crunchyroll like Ranking of Kings and The Case Study of Vanitas, and the continuing series such as Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and more! But what do you think of Crunchyroll’s new anime lineup for Winter 2022 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!