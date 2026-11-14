Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Confirms Season 5 Return With First Look

One of the biggest Isekai franchises now streaming with Crunchyroll has now confirmed it’s coming back for Season 5 in the near future. The anime adaptation for Tappei Nagatsuki and Shinichirou Otsuka has been on an incredible run for the past decade as it now celebrates its 10th anniversary. The series made its comeback with its fourth season earlier this Summer, and wrapped up its run without any word on a potential return. But thankfully the future has been set in place not long after.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- fans thankfully didn’t have to wait too long to find out whether or not the anime would be continuing as it has now been officially announced that the anime is now in production on Season 5. During a special event in Japan this weekend to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the TV anime’s original debut, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has now confirmed Season 5 is in the works with the first look at the coming episodes. You can check it out below.

Re:Zero Season 5 Officially Announced

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 5 has now been confirmed to officially be in production, but unfortunately no concrete release date or window has been revealed as of this time. Potential production staff or returning voice cast have yet to be revealed as of this time either, but it’s going to be picking up right after that finale. With Subaru overcoming all of the challenges of the Loss and Recapture Arcs seen in the fourth season, Rem has finally woken up from her coma and is set to be an active part in the series once more.

On congratulating the anime franchise for making it to its fifth season, original series creator Tappei Nagatsuki teased a bit of the brutal journey that Subaru is about to embark on in Season 5. As for what’s coming, it turns out Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is about to get even more intense than what happened before, “The sixth arc covered in Season 4 has been called one of the most difficult parts of Re:ZERO, but don’t worry! The journey through the seventh arc is every bit as brutal, with the difficulty cranked all the way up to inferno.”

What’s Next for Re:Zero Season 5?

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

“The story continues with the same reassuringly heart-breaking design you’ve come to expect—yes, ‘heart-breaking’ is intentional!” Nagatsuki continues to tease about the coming season. “Of course, it won’t all be hardship. There will also be plenty of new encounters, exciting developments, and scenes I can’t wait to see—and show you—in anime form!” With all sorts of wild events already going down, it’s hard to imagine how it’s going to get even wilder for Subaru in the coming season.

With Rem now fully back in the picture, but seemingly without any of her memories of her time with Subaru, the two of them need to find a connection once more in this new circumstance. They have been separated from everyone else with that cliffhanger, so make sure to catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio in the meantime. Are you excited for Re:Zero Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!