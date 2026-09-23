Big Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 4 Finale Release Date With Major Change

One of the biggest Isekai anime franchises now streaming with Crunchyroll has officially set a date for its next season finale, and it’s going all out with a major change to its final episode. As the new wave of Fall 2026 anime releases begin to make their early premieres beginning next week, it’s time to send off the final few shows still airing for the Summer 2026 slate. This means saying goodbye to some of the biggest franchises for a while, but one is really going big for its finale.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has just aired its penultimate episode, and that means it’s time to get ready for the grand finale to the Recapture Arc that kicked off this Summer. After making its debut earlier this Spring with the Loss Arc, the fourth season is finally set to end with its next episode airing on Wednesday, September 30th. And it’s actually going to have an extended runtime to really go out on a high.

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 will be ending with the release of Episode 19 on Wednesday, September 30th and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its initial debut in Japan. Making things even more enticing, however, is the fact that the official social media account for the anime has confirmed that the final episode of the season will feature an extended 45 minute runtime. That makes it double length compared to the average runtime for an episode, so it’s really going to be a big deal.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been a bit shorter overall than compared to the previous seasons of the anime, but it’s been taking on one of the most intense sets of arcs for the anime thus far. This included not only Subaru and the others heading to a mysterious tower in the desert in order to find a way to save Rem from Gluttony’s ability, but then revealed even more intense and emotional twists through the course of the season. It’s been one heartbreaking moment after another, really.

What Does This Mean for Re:Zero’s Season 4 Finale?

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

With Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- confirming this extended runtime for its Season 4 finale, it does make the overall episode count for the season make more sense. It was already strange to fans to see that the first half of the season would be 11 episodes long this Spring, and then to follow it up with just eight episodes this Summer was even stranger. But this extended runtime does extend the episode count for the season overall, and makes it about an even 20 when accounting for all of that production time.

It’s been huge for its run this year, and continues to be one of Kadokawa’s key Isekai anime franchises. It’s highly likely that there is going to be much more on the way now that Re:Zero -Starting life in Another World- has kicked off the anime’s 10th anniversary celebration, so there’s bound to be a fifth season. But it’s just a matter of waiting to see how long it’ll take before that happens. Make sure to catch up with it all on Crunchyroll in the meantime.