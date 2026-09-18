Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Drops Special Trailer Ahead of Finale – Watch

The anticipated Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and as the last quarter of the year, it’s going to be the biggest one so far. With the return of Black Clover, The Apothecary Diaries, and several more sequels and new debuts, the season is packed with some of the most exciting shows in recent years. However, since the upcoming season is right around the corner, it’s time to bid farewell to most of the Summer 2026 anime. This season has been exceptionally huge for isekai fans, especially with the release of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4. It’s easily the biggest anime on Crunchyroll, known for bringing several plot twists in each season.

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The anime is based on a light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka. 2026 is by far the most crucial year for fans not only because the anime took a major turn in the latest season, but it’s also commemorating its 10th anniversary. While the latest season draws near its finale, an official new music video with lyrics has been released. The video looks back at the best moments of the anime while playing Konomi Suzuki’s Recollect, the opening theme of Season 4.

When Is Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 Ending?

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The fourth season has been running for two cours, and it was scheduled for 19 episodes. So far, the anime has already released 17 episodes, and the finale will premiere on September 30th, 2026. For those watching in English, there’s been a two-week delay in the second cour, so the then the final dub is expected to be released on October 14th, 2026.

While the English dub was released simultaneously with the subbed episodes for the first cour, the schedule changed when the anime returned from hiatus. Instead of typically dividing the fourth season into two parts, the anime went on a few weeks of hiatus after the Loss Arc ended in Episode 11. The latest season returned with new episodes on Crunchyroll to adapt the Recapture Arc, which is by far the most intense arc in the series so far.

What’s Next For Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-?

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The anime will wrap up its latest season once the Recapture Arc is over. While the story has always been known for its dark themes and tragedies, things took a massive turn in the latest season when Subaru Natsuki was forced to witness his friends die in gruesome ways, forcing him to realize his weakness.

After the ordeals he went through in the first part of Season 4, he is more than ready to fight alongside his friends in the battle against the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony. The light novel is still ongoing, so there’s no doubt that the anime will continue even after Season 4. Thanks to its popularity, we might expect an update on Season 5 after the fourth season’s finale or at least in the next few months.