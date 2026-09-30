Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Says Goodbye After Season 4 Finale With Major Return

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has officially come to an end with the final episode of its fourth season this Summer, and with it has brought back a major character with a new release celebrating the occasion after the finale. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- had to have been one of the biggest new Isekai releases of the year thus far. Kicking off its run earlier this Spring, Subaru and the others had gone through their most intense set of trials in the anime to date.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 kicked off with the intention of finding a way to save Rem from her coma, and free Julius from Gluttony’s power. The second half of the season through the Summer had seen Subaru and the others facing off against the Gluttony siblings directly, and thankfully it all led to the successful return of Rem at the end of it all. To celebrate, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has dropped a special poster to commemorate her big return.

Re:Zero Season 4 Celebrates Rem’s Return With Special Poster After Finale

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 capped off The Recapture Arc in its second half with an extended 45 minute long finale episode. That was entirely necessary in order to get everything done that it needed to in order to bring the anime to its satisfying conclusion for the season. The episode officially saw Rem waking up from her coma at last, and voice star Inori Minase celebrated her full return with, “We finally got to meet again. To everyone who has been waiting all this time—of course, I was one of you too.” Thankfully, this is Rem’s actual return.

Rem previously made a comeback in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 as a way for Subaru to get his senses back within the mysterious memory space. This was one of the first times that she was able to fully speak in the anime series, and hopefully will be far from the last. With Rem now being saved, it does open a lot of doors for the future of the anime series as to where it might go from here next. But that future has yet to be revealed as of this time.

Will Re:Zero’s Anime Continue With Season 5?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has come to an end without any word on a potential continuation for the anime at the moment. But with the franchise now celebrating its tenth anniversary, it’s likely that we’re going to get more of it soon enough. Kadokawa themselves even tease the promising future in a press release stating, “The TV anime’s 10th anniversary celebrations are still going strong, so please continue to look forward to what’s next for Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-.” Which could be a good sign moving forward.

Now that the fourth season has come to an end, it’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- thus far. You can now find all four seasons, OVA specials and more now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime. What did you think of Re:Zero Season 4? Are you hoping to get a Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!