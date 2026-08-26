Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Finally Returns With New English Dub Release

The biggest Isekai anime franchise of the year now streaming with Crunchyroll has kicked off its English dub return this Summer. The Summer 2026 anime schedule is nearing its climax as many of the new anime releases are heading into their final slate of episodes through the next few weeks, but there’s one franchise that’s going even bigger for its own grand finale as Re:Zero -Starting Life ion Another World- Season 4 has kicked off the Recapture Arc of the season in full. And now fans of the dub will be able to jump in as well.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 made its return a few weeks ago with the premiere of its second half adapting the Recapture Arc, but unfortunately it had done so only with the Japanese language release. Fans of the English dub had to wait a couple of weeks, but thankfully the dub has now kicked off its own run with Crunchyroll with the release of Episode 12 now streaming with the service. New episodes will then be released on a weekly basis from now on.

Re:Zero Season 4 Returns With New English Dub Release

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 kicks off the Recapture Arc of the season with Episode 12, and it’s now available for streaming with its English dub on Crunchyroll. New episodes of the dub will be releasing on a weekly basis, and it’s not that far behind from the Japanese language release either. It’s gotten up to Episode 14, so that means fans are only behind two episodes. Thankfully that’s far from a huge gap for fans, and now is the perfect time to catch up with it all before things get even more intense.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 is now working its way through the Recapture Arc, and like that title suggests Subaru and the others are now in a full fight against the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony. After heading into a mysterious tower in the middle of a mysterious desert with the hopes of restoring Rem from her coma, Subaru found himself losing his own memories in the process to make it all that much more challenging. But now he’s on the comeback.

What’s Next for Re:Zero?

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been the biggest Isekai anime franchise to date, and recently celebrated its own tenth anniversary. The franchise has been a huge hit for Kadokawa and its light novel adaptations, and it’s set to get even bigger as it has been working towards this conflict against Gluttony for quite some time. With Subaru going head to head with yet another Archbishop, there’s a chance that they actually can save Rem now that she’s been in a coma since the end of the first season.

Now is the best time to catch up with everything that’s happened in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- thus far. You can find all of the seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll, and that includes its OVA specials and other releases seen over the last decade as well. A lot has gone down in the franchise through all this time, so you’re really going to want to be up to date before jumping back into this new arc.