5 Major Isekai You Can Only Watch on Crunchyroll

While the current anime industry is heavily dominated by battle shonen such as Jujutsu Kaisen, it offers more than just one specific type or genre of story. Despite the popularity of the isekai genre, not many of them are critically acclaimed, which makes it even harder to find a good series to watch. This is especially true when the genre itself has so many categories, and each of them offers something unique that may or may not appeal to the audience. The industry is getting oversaturated with this genre, which is all the more reason why fans have a difficult time getting the right series to watch.

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Luckily, Crunchyroll is one such platform where you can find just about any kind of anime show or movie. It’s the largest anime streaming service in the world with more than a thousand titles in its library. Every quarter, the platform keeps adding dozens of new shows to its expansive library, including new debuts and sequels. A majority of those titles aren’t available to stream anywhere else, including some of the biggest isekai series. If you’re looking for new isekai series to watch, Crunchyroll is your go-to platform where you can find these five incredible anime.

5) Release that Witch

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Release that Witch is technically a donghua, a term used to describe Chinese animation series. The Chinese animation industry has been on the rise for the past few years, and a lot of the notable series end up on Crunchyroll. Among the donghua on the platform, Release that Witch is one of the most underrated ones, but it’s worth a watch for every adventure fantasy fan. One of the reasons why the series stands out is that it maintains a serious, grounded tone and skips out on cheap gags or exaggerated anime reactions. The story follows a modern engineer who transmigrates into a prince named Ronald Wimbledon and relies on logic and science instead of possessing some overpowered ability. Additionally, the story also steers away from the stereotypical portrayal of witches in fiction as women ostracized from everyone else. Instead, this series features how they are integrated into society as they use their powers for construction and engineering.

4) Lord of Mysteries

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Based on the famous novel by Yuan Ye, better known as Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Lord of Mysteries released its donghua in June last year. The stunning animation, captivating soundtrack, and the unique worldbuilding quickly drew fans in, and it became one of the most popular isekai of the year. The novel already had a global fan base before the donghua was released. This dark fantasy series is set in an alternate world similar to Victorian-era London but stands out for its distinct supernatural elements, advanced technology, and a mysterious cosmology not found in our world. The bizarre world is governed by mysterious forces called the Seven Churches and secret organizations that allow anyone to become powerful through potions and rituals. The story centers around Klein Moretti, a university graduate and an amateur detective, who performs a ritual after the accidental death of his friend, but somehow he ends up awakening as a supernatural being.

3) The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent

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If you want to take a break from action shows and magical battles, this is the perfect comfort isekai anime for you. Set in a fantasy world, the series not only offers slow-burn romance but also follows the female lead in her quest to save the world she has been summoned to. The anime adaptation of the novel wraps up the story in two seasons, making it a perfect show to binge-watch for the weekend. The story centers around Sei Takanashi, who was suddenly summoned to an alternate world along with another young girl. The summoning ritual was supposed to call upon one saint from another world, and it just so happened that the prince believed Sei wasn’t the chosen one. With nothing else left to do, she spends her days as a researcher at the Research Institute until her boring life takes a drastic turn after saving the commander of the Third Order of Knights, Albert Hawke.

2) Saga of Tanya the Evil

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Based on the 2013 action fantasy light novel written by Carlo Zen and illustrated by Shinobu Shinotsuki, Saga of Tanya the Evil returned with an anime sequel in 2026 after making fans wait for over six years. This exceptional story stands out for following a ruthless protagonist who happens to be an amoral reincarnation of a cynical salaryman from modern-day Japan, reborn as a young girl named Tanya Degurechaff in a war-torn, alternate version of early 20th-century Europe. Despite being young, she is known for her selfish, pragmatic, and cruel actions that send shivers down the spines of her enemies. The story kicks off with the protagonist, who challenged Being X, a self-proclaimed God, to a battle of wits and ended up being reincarnated as a little girl in a war-struck world where magic is primarily used for military purposes. Now known as Tanya, the protagonist swears to climb through the ranks of the country’s military, but Being X still proves to be the biggest obstacle in her struggles to build a peaceful life for herself.

1) Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-

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Not only is it one of the most famous anime exclusively available on Crunchyroll, but it is also one of the highest-rated isekai of all time. The anime series is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka. Two years after the novel debuted in 2016, the White Fox animation studio released the anime adaptation, which continues to return with new sequels. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and over all these years, four seasons have been released, as the story keeps getting more intense. The anime is often praised for exciting plot twists, unique worldbuilding, and thrilling action as it centers around Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary teenage boy. After leaving a convenience store one evening, he suddenly finds himself transported into another world. Equipped with the ability to return to time, Subaru tries his best to adjust to the new world while also dealing with any threat that comes his way.

Is there any series or movie you like that didn’t make it to the list? Let us know in the comments why your favorite isekai on Crunchyroll deserves the spotlight.