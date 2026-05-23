Crunchyroll’s Major Action Series Unveils New Look At Beloved Characters Amid Season 3 Delay

Wind Breaker is one of the most acclaimed high school action series in recent years. The anime is based on the ongoing manga by Satoru Nii, which began serialization in Kodansha’s Magazine pocket. The anime originally debuted in 2024 and released a sequel a year later, both of which became major hits on Crunchyroll. Following the anime’s success, Netflix licensed both seasons of the anime and finally began streaming them this year. However, although the first two seasons were released in two consecutive years, the third season hasn’t been confirmed yet. It’s been almost a year since the second season reached its conclusion, yet the animation studio stays silent on the anime sequel. On the other hand, the franchise released a live-action adaptation in December 2025 in Japan, with no confirmation of it returning anytime soon. Despite the delays in live-action and anime, the manga is publishing new chapters on a weekly schedule. Additionally, it’s also set to release its Volume 26 on June 9th, 2026. The cover was shared by @MangaMoguraRE on X, famous for posting all kinds of updates on anime and manga. It depicts Sakura leading the way forward for his younger version as a means of setting himself free from the past that shackles him. The release date is only for the Japanese version since the English release takes a few months to be released. So far, the manga has released 19 volumes in print and digital versions, while Volumes 20 and 21 only have digital copies available.

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What Is Wind Breaker About?

The story follows Haruka Sakura, a high school student who recently transferred to Furin High School. Judged and ostracized for his unique hair and eye colors, he was unable to find a place where he belonged in his hometown. He became a shut-in unable to express his feelings and finds small comfort in brawls and fights. He moved to another town in hopes of making a fresh start and climbing to the top. However, Sakura didn’t expect that the group of delinquents he wanted to join was actually protecting the town by using their fists.

Being a hero was the last thing Sakura wanted to do, especially because he never felt the genuine need to protect others, especially when was rejected by everyone around him. Unlike him, the members of Bofurin, led by Hajime Umemiya, keep the town safe and refuse to get into unnecessary skirmishes with other gangs. Despite his initial intention in enrolling in the school, Sakura immediately fits right in with the members of Bofurin and protects the town along with them.

For the first time, he is welcomed warmly by others, all thanks to his heroic deeds. As the story continues, he breaks out of his shell and finds the home he always wanted. The story continues his journey as he climbs through the ranks in Bofurin while encountering other gangs who threaten the peace of the town. The second season ends on a cliffhanger, setting up one of the best arcs in the manga, which is expected to be adapted in Season 2.

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