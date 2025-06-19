Wind Breaker Live-Action Drops First Look and New Trailer: Watch

Following the exciting Season 2 finale of Wind Breaker‘s anime, the official X account announces a live-action adaptation with its first trailer on June 19th, 2025. The series has covered five arcs till now, up until Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arc. Instead of confirming the third season, the live-action news takes everyone by surprise. The story follows Haruka Sakura, a headstrong high school student who recently transferred to Furin High School. Judged and ostracized for his unique hair and eye colors, Sakura always felt alone, unable to find a place where he belonged.

He took small comfort in fighting others and moved to Furin in hopes of making a fresh start and climbing to the top. However, he is baffled to see that the supposed group of delinquents was actually protecting the town by using their fists. Kentaro Hagiwara, best known for the live-action of Blue Period and Tokyo Ghoul, will be directing the film. As of now, there is limited information about the upcoming film except that it will be released in December 2025. Its global availability on streaming homes has yet to be announced.

What to Expect From Wind Breaker Live-Action Film

Judging by the 15-second teaser, we can expect the film to adapt the Introduction Arc and the Shishitoren Arc. The teaser features the opening scene of the manga in the infamous town of Furin that changed Sakura’s life for the better. The Introduction Arc reveals most of the Bofurin members and the town’s people who welcome Sakura with open arms. Struggling to come to terms with the situation, Sakura realizes that while the place is different from what he imagined, he might be able to fit in after all. Of course, breaking through his past shackles is by no means easy, but he’s still determined to rise to the top by using his fists to protect others.

Meanwhile, the Shishitoren Arc follows a conflict between the two rival gangs, Shishitoren and Bofurin, as they agree to use their fists to solve their differences. Both teams send their capable members and challenge not only each other’s physical strength but also their ideologies and their reasons for fighting. The teaser hasn’t introduced the cast members, but we see glimpses of certain characters, especially Sakura, Kyotaro Sugishita, and the Shishitoren members.

The first two seasons of Wind Breaker’s anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. You can stream the anime in both subbed and dubbed versions.

